Kiva Confections Announces Ambitious Multi-State Expansion Within Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oklahoma, Michigan, And Ohio

ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiva Confections , the global leader in cannabis-infused edibles, formally announced today an ambitious product and brand expansion plan to continue its industry dominance across the nation. Through the end of 2021, Kiva will enter two new states and broaden its product portfolio in several markets that currently offer select products from the brand.

"In the past ten years of Kiva's operations, our team has worked hard to create an incomparable portfolio of premium edible products. With regulations across the country evolving, we've been able to expand our national footprint with some of the best operators in the business, and bring our award-winning edibles to even more people who can benefit from them," says Kiva Confections CEO and Co-founder Scott Palmer.

Building on a foundation of integrity, passion, innovation, and craftsmanship, Kiva's bold, multi-state rollout includes:

MASSACHUSETTS : Marking its official state debut in early August 2021 , Kiva is partnered with the vertically-integrated Revolutionary Clinics.

Marking its official state debut in early , is partnered with the vertically-integrated Revolutionary Clinics. NEVADA : Kiva's ground-breaking strain-specific, 100% live resin-infused edibles line Lost Farm will launch in Fall 2021.

ground-breaking strain-specific, 100% live resin-infused edibles line Lost Farm will launch in Fall 2021. ILLINOIS : Kiva has recently renewed a successful partnership with the national cultivation, manufacturing and retail powerhouse Cresco Labs, with several exciting products anticipated for release in the coming months.

has recently renewed a successful partnership with the national cultivation, manufacturing and retail powerhouse Cresco Labs, with several exciting products anticipated for release in the coming months. OKLAHOMA : On the heels of its successful Kiva Bars and Camino Gummies launch in July 2021 , Kiva forecasts launching both Terra Bites and Petra Mints by the end of the year in partnership with the Tulsa -based, vertically-integrated company 24K Labs.

On the heels of its successful Kiva Bars and Camino Gummies launch in , forecasts launching both Terra Bites and Petra Mints by the end of the year in partnership with the -based, vertically-integrated company Labs. MICHIGAN : Launched Camino in May of this year to great success with one of the leading vertical operators in the state, High Life Farms.

Launched in May of this year to great success with one of the leading vertical operators in the state, High Life Farms. OHIO : Kiva , Terra, Camino , and Petra launched in January of 2021 with Klutch, one of Ohio's leading Level 1 Medical Marijuana Cultivators and Processors, quickly making Kiva the third largest edible brand in the state.

In addition to diversifying its product portfolio in these exciting markets, Kiva Confections intends on entering two more states before the close of 2021. The brand's award-winning, cannabis-infused chocolates, mints, gummies, and chews continue to be the most trusted, recommended, and sought-after edibles available today. For more information on Kiva Confections, its suite of products, and to stay up to date on its forthcoming national expansion efforts, please visit kivaconfections.com and follow @madebykiva on Instagram.

# # #

About Kiva Confections: Kiva Confections was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis for the better. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, their award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended, and sought after available. For this, Kiva has become the most recognized edible brand in cannabis with a loyal customer base throughout hundreds of dispensaries across nine states.

SOURCE Kiva Confections

Related Links

https://www.kivaconfections.com/

