Kiva Confections Doubles Down on Live Resin Portfolio with the Official Launch of Lost Farm Chews

Like their gummies counterpart, Lost Farm Chews are infused with 100% live resin and contain 10MG THC per serving and 100MG THC per package. These potent edibles are specifically geared towards experienced cannabis consumers. While Chews' firm, chewy texture is similar to popular confections you'd purchase at a general market store, they are a new form in the cannabis space. In addition their unique format, Chews offer the kind of full-spectrum cannabis experience usually exclusively available to smokers. The effects from Lost Farm edibles feel distinctively richer, brighter, and more complex in comparison to traditional edibles that utilize standard infusion methods.

"We're thrilled to continue expanding the Lost Farm brand with the launch of Chews. It sets the tone for what we expect to be a milestone year for Kiva," shared Kiva Co-Founder and CEO Scott Palmer. "Upon the initial successes of Lost Farm Gummies, whose first limited edition flavor sold out six weeks, it's clear that there is an undeniable consumer appetite for high quality, higher dose edibles for the more seasoned cannabis user."

The brand continues to collaborate with the industry's top cultivators to source each flavor's strain and then combine them with complementary fruit flavors to fully accentuate the strain's unique tasting notes and aromas. Due to seasonality, grow cycles, and each grower's meticulous cultivation process, many Lost Farm strains will change throughout the year and be sold in limited quantities. Lost Farm Chew's three debut flavors and corresponding strains include:

Blueberry made with Blue Dream strain: Inspired by the sweet berry flavors of the strain Blue Dream, this fruit chew tastes like ripe blueberries dipped in sugar.

Watermelon made with Wedding Cake and Watermelon Z strains: Playing off the fruity, floral flavors of two beloved strains, this fruit chew boasts a juicy, melon flavor with fresh cucumber notes.

Key Lime made with Lemon Meringue strain (Limited Release): The Lemon Meringue strain's dessert-like flavors inspired this fruit chew's rich, lime upfront with a sweet, creamy meringue finish.

All Lost Farm Chews and Gummies use plant-based ingredients and are vegan-friendly. The products retail for $20 and are available for purchase in select California dispensaries and delivery services. Consumers can also visit Kiva's recently-relaunched website to have Lost Farm delivered straight to their door in California, and can follow @LostFarmbyKiva to learn more about the brand.

About Kiva: Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis for the better. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, their award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended, and sought after edibles available. For this, Kiva has become the most recognized edible brand in cannabis with a loyal customer base throughout hundreds of dispensaries in CA, AZ, NV, MI, IL, OH and HI.

SOURCE Kiva Confections