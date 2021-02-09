Kiva Confections Launches Love Sauce: A Limited Edition, THC-Infused Edible Body Chocolate Sure to Hit The Sweet Spot This Valentine's Day

The single-serving dark chocolate body ' budder ' features 10mg THC per package, and provides a sensory-stimulating experience like no other available. Kiva's saucy sweet treat also marks the brand's first dedicated venture into the burgeoning sexual wellness meets cannabis space. Kiva Confections is no stranger to integrating THC into seemingly mundane situations in need of a little TLC. The Northern California-based cannabis company received critical acclaim and created a viral sensation for its award-winning, THC-infused Turkey Gravy that graced Thanksgiving tables in November 2019.

"After the wildly positive reception we received from releasing Turkey Gravy for Thanksgiving 2019, we were excited to take one step further in the realm of novel cannabis creations with Love Sauce," shared Kiva Co-Founder and CEO Scott Palmer. "As a ten-year-old cannabis brand steeped in both the time-honored techniques and cutting-edge craftsmanship found in traditional chocolate and confectionery-making, it's only fitting to create a limited edition edible that is equal parts classic and innovative."

The inspiration for Love Sauce also stems from growing research reflecting what consumers have known for decades: cannabis has remarkable aphrodisiac and sensory-stimulating properties. According to a study published in July 2020 in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, "Results demonstrated that increasing frequency of cannabis use is associated with improved sexual function and is associated with increased satisfaction, orgasm, and sexual desire." Another 2019 study posted in the same journal also found, "Marijuana appears to improve satisfaction with orgasm… Specifically, women who reported marijuana use before sexual activity had 2.13 higher odds of reporting satisfactory orgasms than women who reported no marijuana use."

Kiva Confections' undeniably delectable Love Sauce is available for a limited time to California-based consumers in the Greater LA area and Orange County area from Kiva Direct, Kiva's newly-launched, direct-to-consumer website, www.shop.kivaconfections.com . The product retails for $5 while supplies last.

About Kiva: Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis for the better. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, their award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended, and sought after available. For this, Kiva has become the most recognized edible brand in cannabis with a loyal customer base throughout hundreds of dispensaries in CA, AZ, NV, MI, IL, OH and HI.

