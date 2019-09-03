Kiva Confections Participates In Historic Cannabis Sales At Outside Lands

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiva Confections was an anchor vendor at Grass Lands at Outside Lands Music Festival, the first major US festival to offer legal and regulated cannabis sale and consumption. The Kiva Confectionery booth in the cannabis-themed area at the festival focused on consumer education and sampling in addition to sales. Kiva's brand ambassadors provided non-infused samples of their edibles and taught visitors about the concept of "microdosing," a philosophy that encourages the use of small doses of THC to achieve gradual and controllable effects.

"Grass Lands showed that cannabis can be used to enhance the experience of consumers in their daily lives, as well as at great events like Outside Lands," said Kristi Knoblich Palmer, co-founder of Kiva. "We strongly believe in supporting legal cannabis sales by pushing the envelope with the kind of experiences that we can offer to consumers. Being here this weekend is just a part of that."

Kiva's attendance data shows that out of approximately 200,000 festival-goers, one in twenty guests made their way to the Confectionary during the festival weekend, summing up to 12,000 visitors in total. Many of these consumers had never encountered the brand or purchased product through the regulated market. Guests were able to interact with Kiva Brand Ambassadors to learn about Kiva products while trying samples of uninfused product and having the opportunity to purchase infused versions of Kiva's Confections, including the Churro Bar, Terra Blueberry Bites, Petra Citrus CBD Mints, and Camino Wild Berry and Pineapple Habanero gummies.

Since its founding in 2010, Kiva's goal has been to create an edible that redefines what a cannabis confection can be. Through Kiva's artisanal approach to making chocolates and inventive take on gummies, Kiva has dedicated itself to crafting delicious, trustworthy, and premium edibles that consumers can feel good about eating. Kiva is a member of the California Cannabis Manufacturer's Association, Cannabis Distributor's Association, National Cannabis Roundtable, and National Cannabis Industry Association. Kiva's co-founder Kristi Knoblich Palmer serves as Board President of the California Cannabis Industry Association and on the Board of the California Cannabis Manufacturers Association.

