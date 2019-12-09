Kiva Confections, The Market Leader in Premium Cannabis Infused Edibles, Debuts Limited Edition Holiday Hot Chocolate Made With Fast-Acting Technology

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This winter, grab a cup of something that'll make you feel merry faster than you can say yule log. On the heels of their cannabis-infused Turkey Gravy launch that lit up the internet and graced dining tables across California, Kiva Confections, the market leader in premium cannabis edibles, announced today the launch of a limited-edition, cannabis-infused Hot Chocolate. Just in time to heat up the holiday season, Kiva's Hot Chocolate uses the same fast-acting technology as their gravy, allowing for a faster THC absorption than traditional edibles.

"We are excited to continue Kiva Confections' mission in making cannabis accessible to a variety of consumers through new and innovative products," shared Kiva's co-founder and CEO Scott Palmer.

The fast-acting technology used in Kiva's limited time-only Hot Chocolate utilizes individually encapsulated molecules, which radically transforms the cannabinoid THC. Not only are these encapsulated molecules isolated from other molecules they might interact with, they are also small enough to be absorbed directly into the body's endocannabinoid receptors, one molecule at a time. As a result, Kiva's Hot Chocolate contains one of the fastest-acting and most bioavailable cannabinoids available in edibles today, with an onset time of 15 minutes or less. The revolutionary technology shortens traditional edibles' typical onset of 90 minutes or longer, creating a more immediate and predictable experience every time.

As complex as the technology is, the directions couldn't be easier- simply add the powdered chocolate to hot milk or water and stir. Blended with rich, decadent cacao, Kiva's single-serve Hot Chocolate is infused with 5 mg of THC in each pouch, making this the adult version of everyone's favorite childhood holiday treat. A little naughty and a little nice, this limited edition product will be available for purchase at an MSRP of $5 at dispensaries throughout California while supplies last.

About Kiva: Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, their award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most precise, discreet, and delicious on the market. For this, Kiva has become the most recognized edible brand in cannabis with a loyal customer base throughout hundreds of dispensaries in CA, AZ, NV, MI, IL, and HI.

