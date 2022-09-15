KIVA SALES AND SERVICE ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH CHERRYWORLD

Kiva Sales and Service Will Help Introduce CHERRYWORLD, A Modern Lifestyle Brand, Into The California Market

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHERRYWORLD , the world's first true cannabis-centric lifestyle brand, today announced an exclusive partnership with Kiva Sales and Service (KSS), the industry-leading sales and distribution platform offering dispensaries a complete suite of curated best in class brands, to launch its brand of high quality indoor flower, fashion apparel, and accessories into the California market.

"We're thrilled to help bring CHERRYWORLD to consumers throughout California" commented KSS President Brooks Jorgensen. "The brand truly encapsulates the essence of the California mindset across fashion, art and culture, and we are confident CHERRYWORLD will resonate widely amongst consumers across the state".

CHERRYWORLD is inspired by the intersections of California culture that is heavily influenced by skateboarding, fashion, music, and art. The brand is dedicated to today's generation of cultivated and curious insiders, reflecting the carefree, laid-back mindset made popular by Los Angeles' 1980s and 1990s skateboarding scene. Their foundation is built on independence, community, and raw self-expression.

"I am thrilled to introduce and formally launch CHERRYWORLD in partnership with Kiva Sales & Services. CHERRYWORLD offers a new way of thinking and a fresh direction rooted in skateboarding, fashion, art and culture to the cannabis community," said Joshua LeVine, Co-Founder of CHERRWORLD. "It is extremely important to work with the best as we build the CHERRYWORLD community and brand and the opportunity to partner with KSS from the onset is an exceptional one."

At launch, CHERRYWORLD will offer a full program of retail support including budtender training, gifting of 1g nuggs, 2pk .35g preroll as well as select fashion apparel, accessories, and merchandise. CHERRYWORLD packaging is striking and quickly identifiable. The brand draws inspiration from the playful, sun-soaked aesthetic of early skateboarding ads of the 1980's. CHERRYWORLD packaging is color coded by strain type, pink / hybrid, bright green / sativa, black / indica, which makes them entirely unique from any other KSS brand.

Kiva Sales and Service has extensive experience elevating new and innovative products, while offering a visionary approach to connect with new, untapped cannabis consumers. This new partnership will accelerate expansion of CHERRYWORLD throughout California via strategic deployment of distribution resources, and an integrated sales approach between CHERRYWORLD and KSS sales teams.

Informed by the California culture of skateboarding, fashion, music, and art, CHERRYWORLD reflects the care-free and laid-back cool of the 1980's and 1990's skateboarding scene of Los Angeles. CHERRYWORLD is dedicated to today's generation of cultivated and curious insiders. Our foundation is built on independence, community, and raw self-expression. CHERRYWORLD packaging is striking and quickly identifiable. We take our inspiration from the playful, sun-soaked aesthetic of early skateboarding ads of the 1980's. CHERRYWORLD packaging is color coded by strain type – pink / hybrid, bright green / sativa, black / indica. Boxes in the form factors of cigarette cases, matchbook sliders and deluxe set boxes are made of premium papers and feature details like soft touch, UV Gloss finishes, match strike side panels, candy paper inserts and die cut slots to hold prerolls and stick matches. Accompanying CR pouches come loaded with CHERRYWORLD stickers and vintage matchbooks. CHERRYWORLD is committed to the highest quality indoor flower. CHERRYWORLD features the same strains throughout the assortment - providing our customer optionality on how best to experience our premium flower. CHERRYWORLD is at the forefront of premium genetics and strains. We focus on beautiful buds with robust terpene profiles and elegant flavors with a strong nose and smooth, even smoke.

In 2010, we at Kiva made a commitment to never release a product to our customer until it was perfect. We used that same philosophy as our driving mission at Kiva Sales & Service to make sure we provide the best customer service of any distributor in the market. Our goal is to build the leading distributor for premium California cannabis brands with a strong focus on service, brand building, and relationships that will accelerate growth for all our partners executed by a single distributor for all of their California strategy. With our commitment to dispensary service and a curated portfolio of industry-leading cannabis brands, we can be stronger together.

