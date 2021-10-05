Kiva Sales And Service Announces Strategic Partnership With Autumn Brands

"Autumn Brand's commitment to sustainability is an inspiration for this industry," says KSS President Brooks Jorgensen. "Their care for the environment is clearly matched by their passion for cannabis, and our team can't wait to help more California consumers discover and fall in love with their products."

"Autumn Brands and KSS's passion for providing premium products creates the perfect pathway for our pesticide-free flower, pre-rolls, salve, and elixirs to reach retailers and consumers that value health and wellness. We are thrilled to partner with a company that embraces family and women-owned businesses and that has curated a dynamic portfolio of brands that we are proud to join," said Autumn Shelton, CFO, and Co-Founder of Autumn Brands. "My partners, Hans Brand, Hanna Brand, Johnny Brand, and I, are all confident our suite of health and wellness products will now be positioned for strategic expansion throughout California. This new collaboration between Autumn Brands and Kiva Sales and Service illustrates a sustainable and expansive path in an ever-changing industry."

Kiva Sales and Service and Autumn Brands have extensive experience producing and releasing groundbreaking products while offering a visionary approach to connect with new, untapped cannabis consumers. This new partnership will accelerate a significant expansion of Autumn Brands' products throughout California via the strategic deployment of distribution resources, and an integrated sales approach between the Autumn Brands and KSS sales teams.

About Kiva Sales & Service

In 2010, we at Kiva made a commitment to never release a product to our customer until it was perfect. We used that same philosophy as our driving mission at Kiva Sales & Service to make sure we provide the best customer service of any distributor in the market. Our goal is to build the leading distributor for premium California cannabis brands with a strong focus on service, brand building, and relationships that will accelerate growth for all our partners executed by a single distributor for all of their California strategy. With our commitment to dispensary service and a curated portfolio of industry-leading cannabis brands, we can be stronger together.

About Autumn Brands:

Autumn Brands is a licensed California cannabis cultivator dedicated to the synergy of health and wellness. The Autumn Brands' family farm started in Holland more than a century ago, and today, sixth-generation farmers apply the same expertise garnered in growing the world's finest tulips to producing pure and potent strains of cannabis in sunny, coastal Santa Barbara County. Autumn Brands is proud to be 50 percent woman-owned, united by the vision of two families, free of pesticides. For more information, visit www.autumnbrands.com or email [email protected].

