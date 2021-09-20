Kiva Sales and Service Announces Strategic Partnership With CLSICS

ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiva Sales and Service (KSS), the industry-leading sales and distribution platform offering dispensaries a complete suite of best in class brands, formally announced today its partnership with CLSICS. Carefully crafted and perfectly pressed in San Diego, California, CLSICS is a premier cannabis brand focused on producing state of the art, full-spectrum live rosin and rosin-infused products.

"We strive to offer cannabis consumers an unrivaled product portfolio to serve their diverse tastes." shared Kiva Sales and Service Co-Founder Scott Palmer. "CLSICS' CEO and Founder Mathew Trautt and his talented team have really innovated the cannabis space with their 'farm to flame' family of rosin products, and we're delighted to help support CLSICS' expansion and further their mission."

Kiva Sales and Service will be offering cannabis dispensaries a complete suite of CLSICS brands across multiple industry categories, including Live Rosin Concentrate, Rosin-Infused Pre Rolls, Live Rosin Vapes, and Live Rosin Gummies. The CLSICS process is designed to capture the true essence of every strain selected, resulting in an unrivaled, terpene-rich, and full-spectrum experience. All CLSICS products are produced by using ice, water, heat, and pressure, and are completely free of any residual solvents typically present in hash made from butane or CO2 extraction methods.

"All of us at CLSICS are excited and honored to partner with Kiva Sales and Service, which has an incredible legacy of building brands and has really become an industry leader in California cannabis over the past decade," shared Mathew Trautt, CLSICS founder and CEO.

Kiva Sales and Service and CLSICS have extensive experience producing and releasing groundbreaking products, while offering a visionary approach to connect with new, untapped cannabis consumers. This new partnership will accelerate a significant expansion of CLSICS products throughout California via strategic deployment of distribution resources, and an integrated sales approach between CLSICS and KSS sales teams.

About Kiva Sales & Service

In 2010, we at Kiva made a commitment to never release a product to our customer until it was perfect. We used that same philosophy as our driving mission at Kiva Sales & Service to make sure we provide the best customer service of any distributor in the market. Our goal is to build the leading distributor for premium California cannabis brands with a strong focus on service, brand building, and relationships that will accelerate growth for all our partners executed by a single distributor for all of their California strategy. With our commitment to dispensary service and a curated portfolio of industry-leading cannabis brands, we can be stronger together.

About CLSICS: CLSICS is a premier cannabis brand focused on producing state-of-the-art, full spectrum live rosin and rosin-infused products. Carefully crafted and perfectly pressed in San Diego, the CLSICS process is designed to capture the true essence of every strain selected which results in an unrivaled terpene-rich experience. Ice, water, heat, pressure, are the only methods used in our process which means all our products are completely free of any residual solvents typically present in hash made from butane or CO2 extraction. Our solventless process also means that all the compounds of the flower are retained into our live rosin to deliver an unmatched experience to your endocannabinoid system that is also known as the "entourage effect".

SOURCE Kiva Sales and Service