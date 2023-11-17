Kiva Sales and Service Partners with 2D Barcode Tech Innovator Lucid Green to Improve Cannabis Supply Chain Across its Portfolio

KSS encourages the industry to implement LucidIDs and CaseIDs to solve ongoing regulatory challenges

OAKLAND, Calif. and NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiva Sales and Service (KSS) , the industry-leading sales and distribution platform offering dispensaries a complete suite of curated best-in-class cannabis brands, today announced its official partnership with Lucid Green, the intelligent UPC platform transforming the cannabis supply chain, across its portfolio. This commitment solidifies KSS's mission in advancing the cannabis supply chain through Lucid's 2D barcode technology and encourages other California stakeholders to follow their lead.

"Lucid Green's supply chain technology moves our supply chain beyond what even mainstream sectors are currently capable of implementing," said Brooks Jorgensen, president of Kiva Sales and Service. "Their 2D QR-style barcode platform meets all our needs in order to deliver best-in-class experiences both internally and externally and solves the most pervasive issues California operators often face."

The advantage of Lucid Green's technology is that its QR codes are unique for every single unit of product. Individual cannabis-related items that a Lucid Green partner distributes are tagged with an identifying marker that exists nowhere else in the world. This technology also creates a geofence for each individual product, marking where it was made and where it is being sold. If any counterfeit concerns arise, brands can track the location of their hundreds or thousands of unique units. This brings anti-counterfeit security, authentication and confidence that can make or break brand loyalty.

"We are thrilled to be KSS's preferred supply chain tech partner and expand our stronghold in California," said Lucid Green CEO Larry Levy. "Together, we aim to set new standards of excellence and transparency for the industry."

Learn more about Lucid Green by visiting lucidgreen.io. To request a platform demo, email [email protected]

About Kiva Sales & Service

In 2010, Kiva made a commitment to never release a product to our customers until it was perfect. We used that same philosophy as our driving mission at Kiva Sales & Service to make sure we provide the best customer service of any distributor in the market. Our goal is to build the leading distributor for premium California cannabis brands with a strong focus on service, brand building, and relationships that will accelerate growth for all our partners executed by a single distributor for all of your California strategy. With our commitment to dispensary service and a curated portfolio of industry-leading cannabis brands, we can be stronger together. For more information, please visit kivasales.com

About Lucid Green

Lucid Green was founded in early 2018 by data veterans Paul Botto and Larry Levy with a mission of building a standard for trust and transparency in the cannabis ecosystem. Lucid Green's platform provides retailers and distributors with a touchless inventory management solution and provides brands with a channel to connect directly with consumers. More than 400 brands have outfitted upwards of 30 million products with Lucid Green's intelligent "LucidID" 2D barcode to date. For more information, please visit lucidgreen.io.

