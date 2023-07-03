Kiva Sales and Service Secures Distribution Partnership with Big Pete's Treats Across California

The Partnership Will Allow Big Pete's Treats to Expand its Distribution Network and Reach a Broader Audience of Cannabis Consumers

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiva Sales and Service (KSS), the industry-leading sales and distribution platform focused on providing exceptional service and building strong relationships with cannabis partners, today announced a new partnership with Big Pete's Treats , the leading cannabis baked goods brand in California. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Big Pete's Treats as they work with KSS to strengthen their presence throughout the California cannabis market.

Big Pete's Treats Kiva Sales & Service (PRNewsfoto/Kiva Sales and Service)

Through this partnership, Kiva Sales and Service will leverage its expertise in sales, distribution, and branding to elevate Big Pete's Treats in the retail market. With an extensive network and a curated portfolio of best-in-class brands, KSS will facilitate the expansion of Big Pete's Treats' product availability, connecting the company with new customers throughout California.

"KSS is honored to partner with Big Pete's Treats and act as their exclusive distributor in helping bring their products to cannabis consumers in the California market," said Brooks Jorgensen, President of Kiva Sales and Services. "Big Pete's Treats is known for their dedication to crafting delicious, consistent, and effective cannabis treats, and we are excited to help them reach a new consumer."

As of July 3, Kiva Sales and Service will sell and distribute Big Pete's Treats. Retailers across California can anticipate an expanded range of Big Pete's Treats' popular products, including their renowned cookies made with time-tested cannabutter and wildly popular Sleepytime CBN cookies. In addition to their delicious cookies, Big Pete's Treats are proud to offer their high-quality cannabutter as a stand-alone product. This butter is the same premium ingredient that they use in their cookies, ensuring their customers can relish the same exceptional taste and experience in their own culinary creations.

"We are excited to join forces with Kiva Sales and Service as our new distribution partner," said Pete Feurtado Jr, CEO of Big Pete's Treats. "Their commitment to excellence and their extensive experience in the industry align perfectly with our values. This has been a long time coming, as we started back in 2010 around the same time Kiva began its journey. It feels good to be partnering with the best and continuing to provide cannabis enthusiasts with the highest quality treats across California," added Pete Feurtado Sr, Founder of Big Pete's Treats.

For more information about Big Pete's Treats' product offerings and retailers, please visit bigpetestreats.com .

About Kiva Sales & Service

In 2010, we at Kiva made a commitment to never release a product to our customers until it was perfect. We used that same philosophy as our driving mission at Kiva Sales & Service to make sure we provide the best customer service of any distributor in the market. Our goal is to build the leading distributor for premium California cannabis brands with a strong focus on service, brand building, and relationships that will accelerate growth for all our partners. With our commitment to dispensary service and a curated portfolio of industry-leading cannabis brands, we can be stronger together.

About Big Pete's Treats:

Big Pete's Treats is a family business with Santa Cruz soul, dedicated to creating cannabis treats that are tasty, consistent, and effective. Since 2010, Big Pete's has become the number one selling baked goods brand in California, utilizing their signature cannabutter to infuse their cookies. With a commitment to quality and craftsmanship, Big Pete's Treats has earned the trust and loyalty of cannabis consumers throughout the state.

