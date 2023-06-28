Kiva Sales and Service Secures Distribution Partnership with Uncle Arnie's

Kiva Sales and Service

28 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

KSS Becomes Exclusive Distributor to Increase the Brand's Customer Reach Across California and Beyond

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Arnie's, the top-selling cannabis-infused beverage brand in California, today announced an exclusive partnership with Kiva Sales and Service (KSS), the industry-leading sales and distribution platform offering dispensaries a complete suite of curated best in class brands, acting as their exclusive distributor to bring the brand's popular lineup of approachable, accessible and affordable cannabis infused beverages to retailers across California.

Kiva Sales & Service (PRNewsfoto/Kiva Sales and Service)
Kiva Sales & Service (PRNewsfoto/Kiva Sales and Service)

"We are extremely excited to partner with KSS in California! Distribution has been a major challenge across the entire industry, and it was critical for us to align with the top distributor in the state with the strongest portfolio of brands," commented Uncle Arnie's President Alberto Esquenazi. "That is exactly what we found in KSS."

Founded in 2020, Uncle Arnie's aims to change how people perceive, consume, and enjoy cannabis by creating memorable cannabis products at accessible prices – all while keeping things fun. The brand is known for its iconic 100mg Iced Tea Lemonade, which quickly became the best-selling cannabis beverage in California.

"Uncle Arnie's has quickly risen to the top in the cannabis beverage category in California," said Brooks Jorgensen, President of Kiva Sales and Service. "They're known for their high quality products at an accessible price point, and have been a customer favorite since their launch in 2020. We're excited to partner with the up and coming brand to further help them reach new customers across California and help bring new product SKUs to market."

Kiva Sales and Service has extensive experience in elevating groundbreaking products, while offering a visionary approach to connect with untapped cannabis consumers. This new strategic partnership will facilitate significant expansion of Uncle Arnie's products throughout California by strategic deployment of distribution resources, and an integrated sales approach achieved through collaboration between Uncle Arnie's and KSS sales teams.

"KSS has the best reputation for distribution in California for a reason. We have been extremely impressed with the entire team thus far and are thrilled to see how the partnership evolves,'' stated Uncle Arnie's CEO Theo Terris. "Uncle Arnie's has gained a lot of traction over the last couple years, and we strongly believe that our partnership with KSS will strengthen our positioning in the beverage category."

For more information about Uncle Arnie's product offerings and retailers, please visit https://unclearnies.com/.

About Uncle Arnie's:
Uncle Arnie's is a legacy, California-based beverage company changing the way people perceive, consume and enjoy cannabis. Its mission is to create the world's most approachable, accessible, and iconic cannabis brand. According to Headset data, Uncle Arnie's has 7 of the top 10 best selling beverage SKU's in California with regards to both total unit volume and total dollar sales. Uncle Arnie's products are sold in over 650 licensed dispensaries in California, Oregon, and Nevada.

About Kiva Sales & Service:
In 2010, we at Kiva made a commitment to never release a product to our customers until it was perfect. We used that same philosophy as our driving mission at Kiva Sales & Service to make sure we provide the best customer service of any distributor in the market. Our goal is to build the leading distributor for premium California cannabis brands with a strong focus on service, brand building, and relationships that will accelerate growth for all our partners. With our commitment to dispensary service and a curated portfolio of industry-leading cannabis brands, we can be stronger together.

