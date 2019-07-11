Kivanç Tekstil Ties Up With Reliance to Make Eco-friendly Fabrics

Kivanç Tekstil is renowned worldwide to cater for major European and American fashion brands and retailers. Vertically integrated across spinning, weaving, dyeing, printing and finishing, Kivanç produces 18 million meters of blended fabrics per annum. Its yield comprises a wide range of blends straddling polyester, cotton, viscose, linen, tencel, modal and wool, and is lapped up by leading global brands engaged in making formal and casual wear apparels.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr Ziya Kivanc, CEO, Kivanç Textil opined: "The partnership with Reliance Industries is a significant initiative in accomplishing our mission. The exclusive distributorship of Recron® GreenGold fibres and yarns and being a manufacturer of R|Elan™ GreenGold fabrics will provide us immense growth opportunities. We are really thankful to Reliance, which has taken a stride forward in actualising our mission. Henceforth, most of the polyester blended fabrics will be made out of sustainable fibres at Kivanç!"

Innovative fabrics by recycling PET bottles!

RIL, the owner of brand R|Elan, is one of the largest recycler of PET bottles in India, recycling 2.2 billion PET bottles a year. R|Elan GreenGold, made from recycled PET, substantially reduces emission of greenhouse gases. The fabric being made from pre-dyed fibres and whatever little water is used, 90% of it is recycled. It uses bio-fuels and is one of the few recycled brands that provides end-to-end traceability throughout the supply chain, right from PET bottles to fibres.

Speaking on the newest member of the rapidly growing HEP, Mr Gunjan Sharma, CMO – Polyester Division, RIL, said: "It gives us immense pleasure to partner with the globally renowned Kivanç Tekstil. With RIL's technological edge in sustainable offerings merging with Kivanç's manufacturing prowess, we are certain to come up with stunning innovative fabrics to meet the growing demand for high-quality eco-friendly apparels."

Kivanç Tekstil | +90 322 441 09 15 | info@kivanctekstil.com.tr



SOURCE Kivanc; Reliance