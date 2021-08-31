Kivu and Fortalice Partner to Deliver Full Suite of Cybersecurity Services to Joint Customers

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kivu Consulting , Inc., and Fortalice Solutions , LLC today announced a partnership to provide end-to-end services across cybersecurity disciplines. By joining forces, these world-class firms are better equipped to meet escalating client demand for multiple cybersecurity disciplines. Fortalice provides extensive experience in offensive cybersecurity, security engineering, open-source intelligence, strategic communications, and risk and compliance. Kivu delivers decades of knowledge in incident response, digital forensics, post-breach remediation, and managed services.

"Now more than ever, clients need cybersecurity firms to offer 'best-in-class' abilities across all their urgent needs," said Chad Holmes, CEO of Kivu Consulting. "As a women-owned business headed by the first female CIO at the White House under George W. Bush, Fortalice's excellence in handling incidents from triage to remediation perfectly complements Kivu's reputation as the 'go-to' firm for incident response, post-breach remediation, and managed services."

As bad actors become increasingly sophisticated, organizations need advanced, unique skill sets to prepare, respond, and recover from breaches. Fortalice and Kivu Consulting's teams include professionals with multidisciplinary, highly specialized backgrounds. "The professionals at Fortalice and Kivu have spent time reimagining how to provide solutions that meet clients exactly where they are in that moment. Our combined teams bring to the industry some of the globe's leading expert problem-solvers, many of whom have decades of experience," said Theresa Payton, CEO of Fortalice Solutions. "This combination assures our clients have access to a deeper bench of professionals, all at the top of their game, bringing the highest skill levels to all stages of cybersecurity."

Through the partnership, Kivu and Fortalice will jointly serve clients, depending on their requirements. Together, the two firms will deliver a full-fledged service offering across the breach lifecycle.

About Kivu Consulting

Kivu is a leading global cybersecurity firm that offers a full suite of pre- and post-breach services, specializing in the forensic response to cyber-attacks and ransomware incidents. Kivu delivers cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to organizations in need and is a trusted cyber incident partner to insurance carriers and law firms worldwide.

About Fortalice Solutions

Since 2009, Fortalice's team of former White House cybersecurity operatives and national security veterans have honed their craft protecting people, businesses, and nations. Fortalice's highly-skilled practitioners are trained to meet clients where they are – whether that be in the midst of a crisis or proactively seeking cybersecurity services. Fortalice Solutions provides personalized, end-to-end services built on a proven methodology that integrates the following cybersecurity disciplines: offensive cybersecurity, security engineering, risk and compliance, and strategic communications. In times of crisis, our incident response and open-source intelligence teams can swiftly handle an incident from triage to remediation. Fortalice works collaboratively to create actionable recommendations for all levels of the organization—from the board to the server room.

