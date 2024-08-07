Kivu Consulting Enhances Cybercrime Fight with Key Roles in U.S. Government Task Forces

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kivu Consulting, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, is excited to highlight its long-standing involvement in several key U.S. government task forces dedicated to combatting cybercrime. By participating in the Joint Ransomware Task Force (JRTF-EPWG), Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC), and the Ransomware Task Force (RTF), Kivu is leveraging its professionals and 15+ years of threat intelligence to support these initiatives and reinforce our mission: "fight cybercrime, protect humanity."

One of the first pure-play cybersecurity companies, Kivu has built a reputation for its technical knowledge, digital forensics, and cybercrime investigations. Our contributions to these task forces are underscored by a wealth of experience, investigation of 5,500+ cyber security incidents, and using advanced in-house forensic labs located in the US and UK. Kivu's patented forensic incident triage tool further enhances our ability to act swiftly, collect forensic artifacts, and accurately analyze cyber threats.

Joint Ransomware Task Force (JRTF-EPWG): The JRTF-EPWG is a coalition aimed at developing comprehensive strategies to mitigate the risks posed by ransomware. "Our insights gathered over the years have enabled us to better analyze and predict cyber threats, allowing us to provide actionable guidance on bolstering global ransomware mitigation efforts," said Shawn Fleury , VP of Consulting Services at Kivu.

The JCDC brings together government agencies and private sector partners to enhance national cybersecurity through collaboration and shared threat intelligence. "Our involvement with the JCDC highlights our commitment to defending critical infrastructure from sophisticated cyber threats," said , CEO at Kivu. "Through this collaborative effort, we help dismantle international cybercrime syndicates and strengthen our ability to protect others from threats and help them become more resilient against cyberattacks." Ransomware Task Force (RTF): The RTF focuses on combating the pervasive threat of ransomware through coordinated action and comprehensive response frameworks. "Kivu strongly believes in the value of task forces for fighting ransomware threat actors globally," said Billy Evans , COO at Kivu. "Our participation in the RTF allows us to contribute our experts and insights, supporting strategic efforts to reduce the impact of ransomware and reinforce our company's mission.

About Kivu

Kivu is a leading global cybersecurity firm established in 2009 that offers a full suite of cybersecurity services. For additional details visit www.kivuconsulting.com

