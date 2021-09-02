Kivu Hires Top Cyber Insurance and Legal Experts to Guide and Advise Clients

BERKELY, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kivu Consulting, a Bow River Capital company and cybersecurity firm that offers best-in-class services to organizations worldwide, today made significant investments into the success of cyber insurance clients by hiring five seasoned industry and legal executives. Ryan Baisley, Andrew Davis, Denise Mitchell, Pat Olohan, and Dmitri Strakhov are joining the company as Client Service Directors and Client Executives, bringing decades of collective cybersecurity, legal, and insurance expertise to the Kivu team.

Every year, there is increased bad actor sophistication, a propensity to pay in ransomware cases, and increased geopolitical uncertainty. The severity of the financial consequences has been profound. C-suites are turning to cyber insurance, yet insurers are understandably becoming wary of providing coverage.

"Ransomware proliferation and complexity continue to spread to our insured clients — and when it comes to ransomware and bad actors, there is unpredictability for all involved," said Chad Holmes, Kivu Consulting CEO. "At Kivu, we are committed today more than ever to our cyber insurance customers. Ryan, Andrew, Denise, Pat, and Dmitri bring deep knowledge of the technologies and services insurers need. Their many years of expertise will help our cyber insurance customers successfully navigate the complexities they face now and into the future."

New hires include:

Ryan Baisley , Client Services Director

Ryan worked at Ernst Young (EY) cyber consulting focused on digital forensics and incident response and cyber risk as well as three years at an AMLAW 100 law firm developing and supporting the firm's overall information security program. At Kivu, Ryan is focused on working with our clients and breach coaches to help streamline the breach lifecycle and drive quality in everything we do.





Andrew worked at Mullen Coughlin as an Associate Attorney focused on data privacy and incident response helping clients navigate a breach. He worked client around the world across multiple industries providing services as a breach coach. At Kivu, Andrew is focused on working with our clients and breach coaches to help streamline the breach lifecycle and drive quality in everything we do.





Denise has spent 14 years in the cybersecurity and insurance industry. Prior to coming to Kivu, Denise was the Senior Vice President at Marsh, where she worked with Fortune 1000 clients on developing the right cybersecurity protections for their organizations.





Pat has spent the last eight years in the cybersecurity and insurance industry. Prior to joining Kivu, Pat worked at Risk Strategies helping organizations prepare for and respond to breaches. Before Risk Strategies, he was an AVP of the Cyber/ E&O for Marsh, where he worked with large Fortune 1000 organizations to improve their overall cybersecurity maturity.





Dmitri has spent the last nine years in the cybersecurity and insurance industry. Prior to joining Kivu, he worked at Attune, developing innovative cybersecurity technology for the insurance industry. Before Attune, Dmitri worked at Chubb, helping large clients solve their cybersecurity challenges, before and during breaches.

About Kivu Consulting

Kivu is a leading global cybersecurity firm that offers a full suite of pre- and post-breach services, specializing in the forensic response to cyber-attacks and ransomware incidents. Kivu delivers cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to organizations in need and is a trusted cyber incident partner to insurance carriers and law firms worldwide.

