Kivu Hires Top Risk and Digital Forensics Experts, Solidifying Its Market-Leading Position

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kivu Consulting, a cybersecurity firm that offers best-in-class services to organizations worldwide, today announced three new hires: Matt McCabe, Chief Risk Officer and General Counsel; Dustin Owens, VP of Cyber Risk & Resilience; and Rob Meekins, Digital Forensics and Incident Response. The hires strengthen what is already the most extensive and diverse team in cybersecurity, with a 3,000-plus customer base.

"Companies of all shapes and sizes are starting to understand that cybersecurity must be a consistent part of sustainable operations, which demands we take a full-service approach to their challenges," said Kivu CEO Chad Holmes. "This team has experience and expectations forged by supporting world-leading companies. With Matt, Dustin, and Rob in place, we're prepared to develop innovative strategies for delivering that same level of support to the broader market."

New hires include:

Matt McCabe , Chief Risk Officer and General Counsel

Matt has been working in the legal, risk, and cybersecurity industry for the last 20 years. Prior to coming to Kivu, Matt was a Senior Vice President and Assistant General Counsel for Cyber Policy for Marsh's Cyber Practice. Matt previously served as a congressional staffer and White House policy director for homeland security issues. In his role, Matt will oversee the legal, risk and compliance intricacies of Kivu's services, including our overall counter extortion team and payment requirements.





Matt has been working in the legal, risk, and cybersecurity industry for the last 20 years. Prior to coming to Kivu, Matt was a Senior Vice President and Assistant General Counsel for Cyber Policy for Marsh's Cyber Practice. Matt previously served as a congressional staffer and White House policy director for homeland security issues. In his role, Matt will oversee the legal, risk and compliance intricacies of Kivu's services, including our overall counter extortion team and payment requirements. Rob Meekins , VP of Digital Forensics & Incident Response

Rob will lead the overall strategy and service line for Kivu's digital forensics and incident response business. Prior to Kivu, Rob was a Vice President of the digital forensics & incident response team at Stroz Friedberg. Before Stroz, he worked for Coalfire, the U.S. Department of Interior, the Air Force, and SI International. Rob will lead Kivu's digital forensics and incident response efforts, bringing a wealth of industry experience and a set of proven processes to the team.





Rob will lead the overall strategy and service line for Kivu's digital forensics and incident response business. Prior to Kivu, Rob was a Vice President of the digital forensics & incident response team at Stroz Friedberg. Before Stroz, he worked for Coalfire, the U.S. Department of Interior, the Air Force, and SI International. Rob will lead Kivu's digital forensics and incident response efforts, bringing a wealth of industry experience and a set of proven processes to the team. Dustin Owens, VP of Cyber Risk & Resilience

Dustin will lead the overall strategy and service line for Kivu's risk and resilience business unit. His team will focus on helping clients mature their overall cybersecurity, be prepared before a breach, better meet compliance requirements, and become and remain insurable. Prior to Kivu, Dustin worked at HP/DXC and Optiv.

About Kivu Consulting

Kivu is a leading global cybersecurity firm that offers a full suite of pre- and post-breach services, specializing in the forensic response to cyber-attacks and ransomware incidents. Kivu delivers cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to organizations in need and is a trusted cyber incident partner to insurance carriers and law firms worldwide.

SOURCE Kivu Consulting

Related Links

https://www.kivuconsulting.com

