KIWI design Black Friday & Cyber Monday: 50% OFF Meta Quest 3/3S Accessories!

Two Choices to Meet Every Player's Needs: Elite & Halo Battery Head Straps

Whether you're a hardcore gamer or a casual explorer, KIWI design has you covered with the K4 Boost Battery Head Strap and H4 Boost Halo Battery Strap. Find the perfect fit for your play style!

Industry-Leading DualFast Technology

Both straps feature KIWI design's DualFast Technology, allowing you to charge the strap and your Meta Quest 3 or Quest 3S at the same time. Get from 0% to 100% in just 2.5 hours!

UL2056 Certified : Meets global safety standards for reliable performance.

: Meets global safety standards for reliable performance. Flame-Retardant Materials : Made with UL 94 V-0 grade plastic for heat and fire resistance.

: Made with UL 94 V-0 grade plastic for heat and fire resistance. Multiple Protection Mechanisms: Built-in safeguards against overcurrent and overcharging for safer and more efficient charging.

K4 Boost Battery Head Strap

Designed for Hardcore VR Players : The Top Choice for Immersive Gameplay

: The Top Choice for Immersive Gameplay Key Features : Sturdy support to keep the headset stable during fast-paced gameplay, preventing focus loss or strap slipping.

: Best For: Players seeking unmatched stability and immersion.

H4 Boost Halo Battery Strap

Designed for Casual Players : The ultimate choice for comfort and ease of use.

: The ultimate choice for comfort and ease of use. Key Features : Unique 3-point adjustable structure to evenly distribute weight, significantly reducing pressure on your face. Innovative Joeypad Design: Replaces the traditional solid structure with a unique hollow design, preventing heat buildup in the head strap, so you stay cool and comfortable even during extended use. Sleek hidden knob design for simple adjustments and a clean look.

: Best For: Players who prioritize comfort and convenience.

No matter your play style, KIWI design has the perfect solution for you. With cutting-edge design and advanced technology, we're redefining what it means to have a comfortable and functional VR head strap.

V4 Ventilation Facial Interface

Stay cool while playing with over 20 L-shaped ventilation holes that ensure continuous airflow to prevent overheating and lens fogging. Plus, it blocks out light for total immersion.

G4 Pro Performance Controller Grips

Built on KIWI design's proven stability from Quest 1 onwards, keep your controllers secure during intense VR gaming.

These accessories are the perfect addition to your VR setup, delivering top-notch performance, comfort, and reliability.

