Kiwi Energy Advocates for Improved Bicycling Conditions in NYC Through Contribution to Transportation Alternatives 2021 Bike Month Event

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a continuation of its ongoing support to long-time partners Transportation Alternatives (TA), Kiwi Energy will be extending a contribution to the non-profit's annual Bike Month event that launches on May 1, 2021. Kiwi Energy is an electricity and natural gas supplier that prides itself on providing innovative products to homeowners and renters in New York and Ohio.

Since 2017, Kiwi Energy has been supporting a multitude of Transportation Alternatives' annual events, including its Bike the Boroughs event which took place throughout the month of April. Transportation Alternatives is an important non-profit organization that has made significant progress in improving bicycle infrastructure in New York City.

For over 50 years, TA has been celebrating bicycling with Bike Month. This year, the celebration will feature a series of activities that bring to light the benefits and importance of bicycling, including a month-long Bike to Work Challenge and commuter stations (which will operate in accordance with CDC guidelines in order to ensure safe COVID-19 practices). While many of us continue to work remotely, the celebration is intended to encourage all New Yorkers, whether or not they are going into an office each day, to use a bicycle as their primary mode of transportation for getting around the city.

"From improving health and overall well-being to providing people an environmentally friendly mode of transportation, bicycling offers so many advantages. The work done by Transportation Alternatives in order to enhance bike safety in the city is critical," said Richard Booth, President of Retail Operations, Kiwi Energy. "Due to the pandemic, this has become increasingly important, with thousands of New Yorkers now relying on their bikes for getting around in order to avoid potentially crowded public transportation methods."

Support Transportation Alternatives in their mission by signing up for this year's Bike Month, which will take place from May 1, 2021 to May 31, 2021.

About Kiwi Energy

Kiwi Energy is an energy retailer dedicated to providing innovative energy solutions for electricity and natural gas supply. Please visit https://kiwienergy.us/ to learn more.

About Transportation Alternatives

With 140,000 active supporters and committees of activists working locally in every borough, Transportation Alternatives works to reclaim New York City streets for biking, walking and public transit. Since its founding in 1973, TA has paved the way for remarkable changes in New York City's transportation infrastructure and culture, including the extraordinary growth of commuting by bicycle and the launch of Citi Bike. Through consistent and focused advocacy, TA has advanced "complete street" redesigns with protected bike lanes, dedicated bus lanes and public plazas, and has advanced key pieces of Vision Zero policy across the five boroughs, including speed safety cameras to protect children at every school. For more on Transportation Alternatives, navigate to https://www.transalt.org.

