Kiwi Energy Contributes to Ohio River Foundation

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As a testament to its commitment to sustainability, Kiwi Energy is pleased to announce its new partnership with the Ohio River Foundation. Kiwi Energy is an eco-conscious energy retailer that extended its service offerings to residents in the state of Ohio earlier this year. The company's contribution will support the various Ohio River Foundation initiatives including environmental education and stewardship, watershed restoration, and advocacy.

Founded in 2000 by a group of concerned citizens, Ohio River Foundation's mission is to protect and restore the water quality and ecology of the Ohio River and its tributaries for the health and enjoyment of present and future generations. Ohio River Foundation is a non-profit organization that fosters river stewardship through education and collaboration, working with scientists and governmental agencies to protect and improve water quality, providing access to resources to support citizen involvement, promoting increased opportunities for river restoration, and encouraging environmentally friendly alternatives to polluting business and business practices.

The Ohio River watershed is not only a wildlife habitat, but it's also a source of drinking water and a place of recreation, so the health of the river and its tributaries affects the quality of life for everyone in the watershed. Since its 2000 inception, The Ohio River Foundation has led many efforts in Ohio River watershed conservation and environmental education including the most recent 2017 creek restoration completed in Summit Park, Blue Ash; removal of Slate Creek Owingsville Dam; and restoration projects in Hoosier National Forest and Clermont County.

The partnership has been made possible by the Ecogold Environmental Fund. The Ecogold Environmental Fund is privately funded with contributions from Kiwi Energy in order to support non-profit organizations running eco-focused projects. Kiwi Energy's contribution to the Ohio River Foundation is a great representation of its ongoing support of institutions that share its values of sustainability and environmental accountability.

"The Ohio River is overwhelmed by the impact of 25 million people living on the land that drains into the Ohio River, so it's critical that every resident is mindful of their impact. The Ohio River Foundation's efforts are a great vehicle for creating a more knowledgeable and engaged community, and we are extremely honored to be able to contribute to their mission" – Says Richard Booth, President of Retail Operations, Kiwi Energy.

About Kiwi Energy

Kiwi Energy is an energy retailer dedicated to providing innovative energy solutions for electricity and natural gas supply. We focus on environmentally conscious products backed by friendly and efficient customer service. As a company, we pride ourselves on transparency and our team is always happy to help with any questions about the energy industry or our services. Please visit https://kiwienergy.us to learn more.

About Ohio River Foundation

Ohio River Foundation (ORF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2000 by a group of citizens concerned about the Ohio River, and the need for increased citizen response to the degradation of this valuable natural resource. ORF's mission is to protect and restore the water quality and ecology of the Ohio River and its tributaries for the health and enjoyment of present and future generations.

Get involved with the Ohio River Foundation by becoming a member, volunteering to help plant trees and clean up streams, or by contacting your elected officials on issues that affect your part of the watershed. Learn more at http://www.ohioriverfdn.org.

Media Contact:

Nikki Clark

Email: nikkiclark@rrhenergy.us

Related Images

image1.png

image2.jpg

image3.png

image4.png

Related Links

Kiwi Energy

Ohio River Foundation

SOURCE Kiwi Energy

Related Links

https://kiwienergy.us

