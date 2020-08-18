Kiwi Energy Demonstrates Its Support to NYC by Sponsoring Transportation Alternatives' Bike Month

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative New York energy supplier Kiwi Energy is excited to announce that it is sponsoring Transportation Alternatives' highly anticipated annual Bike Month again this fall. Kiwi Energy is pleased to continue supporting Transportation Alternatives (TA) and their mission of improving biking infrastructure in New York City.

Kiwi Energy recognizes the importance of cycling to New Yorkers, especially now as we are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. More and more people have begun to rely on cycling as their primary method of transportation, so it's critical that we ensure safe cycling conditions in the city. Cycling is a mode of transportation that offers many environmental and health benefits, as it helps cut back on global greenhouse gas emissions and keeps us active. Since 1956, Transportation Alternatives has been celebrating cycling with Bike Month, during which they organize a series of activities that demonstrate the advantages and importance associated with bicycling.

Typically occurring in May, Bike Month has been changed to September due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although this year's Bike Month will be different than previous years, Transportation Alternatives hopes to and fully intends on bringing New Yorkers the opportunity to participate in Bike Month and make the experience as enjoyable as prior years, while keeping public safety top of mind. As TA is committed to following federal, state and local guidelines about health and safety, the events may be subject to change.

This year's Bike Month will feature six different Commuter Stations throughout the city, which will be held on September 22 and 23. Transportation Alternatives will be providing individually wrapped snack and drink options, as well as some information about their work. There will not be any direct contact, and face coverings, gloves, sanitizer, physical distancing, and other safety measures will be in place. We encourage seasoned and new cyclists to register to participate and show their support of such a valuable NYC organization.

"We have collaborated with Transportation Alternatives for years. This is an organization whose mission we believe can truly make a difference in the lives of New Yorkers. Bike Month isn't just a great way for people to get involved in improving walking and biking conditions in the city, but it's also a way for all of us to get involved in creating a more sustainable and healthy city."- Nichola Clark, VP Creative Services, Kiwi Energy.

Be sure to stay tuned for updates regarding Bike Month at https://www.bikemonth.nyc/.

About Kiwi Energy

Kiwi Energy is an energy retailer dedicated to providing innovative energy solutions for electricity and natural gas supply. As a company, we pride ourselves on transparency, and our team is always happy to help with any questions about the energy industry or our services. Please visit https://kiwienergy.us/ to learn more.

About Transportation Alternatives

With 140,000 active supporters and committees of activists working locally in every borough, Transportation Alternatives works to reclaim New York City streets for biking, walking and public transit. Since its founding in 1973, TA has paved the way for remarkable changes in New York City's transportation infrastructure and culture, including the extraordinary growth of commuting by bicycle and the launch of Citi Bike. Through consistent and focused advocacy, TA has advanced "complete street" redesigns with protected bike lanes, dedicated bus lanes and public plazas, and has advanced key pieces of Vision Zero policy across the five boroughs, including speed safety cameras to protect children at every school. For more on Transportation Alternatives, navigate to https://www.transalt.org.

Media Contact:

Nichola Clark

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Kiwi Energy

SOURCE Kiwi Energy