Kiwi Energy Launches Green-e Certified Services in Ohio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiwi Energy announced today that they are extending their services to residents in the state of Ohio.

Kiwi Energy is a certified retail electric and natural gas service provider dedicated to providing innovative energy and natural gas solutions. Backed by friendly and efficient customer service, Kiwi Energy currently operates in the state of New York and offers residents environmentally focused products. Kiwi Energy's "Kiwi Clean" plan ensures that 100% of a customer's electricity usage is matched with Green-e Certified Wind Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). The "Zero Gas" plan allows customers to reduce their environmental impact by certifying that 100% of their carbon emissions caused by gas usage is offset. "Zero Gas" is also approved by Verified Carbon Standard. These products meet the environmental and consumer protection standards set forth by the nonprofit Center for Resource Solutions.

Much like in the current New York value offering, all customers will be eligible to participate in the Ecogold loyalty program, which allows customers to choose either Cash Back or Ecogold Rewards. Ecogold Rewards gift cards from popular retailers (as well as energy efficient products) and movie tickets may be redeemed online. A portion of the proceeds for every customer that enrolls with Kiwi Energy will also be donated to the Ecogold Environmental Fund. This is a private fund that was established to support and contribute to domestic and international non-profit organizations and environmentally friendly programs that align with the fund's values of sustainability, integrity, and environmental accountability.

"We're extremely excited to make it easy for Ohio residents to make the right choices when it comes to their energy and gas usage. We understand that investing in a sustainable future is one of the most important decisions a customer can make, which is why, with our eco-conscious products, our new Ohio customers can rest assured that we're working hard on finding innovative ways for them to be more energy efficient and to reduce their footprint." -Richard Booth, President of Retail Operations, Kiwi Energy.

About Green-e

The Wind REC is Green-e Energy certified and Zero Gas is Green-e Climate certified. These products meet the environmental and consumer-protection standards set forth by the nonprofit Center for Resource Solutions. To learn more about Green-e and Verified Carbon Standard visit www.green-e.org and v-c-s.org.

