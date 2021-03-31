Kiwi Energy Partners With Cinch® Home Services to Offer a New Level of Protection to Your Home

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy supplier of environmentally focused electricity and natural gas services, Kiwi Energy, is excited to announce that it's expanding its Kiwi Guard offering through its continued partnership with Cinch Home Services (Cinch) in order to offer residential customers across New York state the option of protecting their household appliances and electronics against electrical surges. This option is now available to customers in addition to the option of HVAC protection - customers are able to choose one of the two home protection services that best suit their needs.

The new offering available through the Cinch partnership will provide customers the tranquility in knowing that appliances and electronics are covered against electrical surges throughout the duration of their agreement with Kiwi Energy. Surges are short overvoltage spikes that can cause damage or even worse, destroy, electronic equipment within any home. Having this protection is critical as people continue to work from home and their livelihoods rely heavily on their equipment and appliances. The plan offers an easy reimbursement process when a covered item fails due to an unforeseen surge event. Additional plan benefits include exclusive savings on brand name appliances, 24/7 customer service, and the freedom to choose from any repair company.

Kiwi Energy's Kiwi Guard product is one of the many ways in which the company demonstrates its commitment to not only providing innovative solutions to customers, but also providing solutions that are reflective of evolving and real time circumstances.

"Kiwi Energy is continuously looking for innovative ways to enhance the customer experience. We pride ourselves in being much more than just an energy supply company. With today's uncertain climate and quickly evolving landscape, we hope that the Kiwi Guard services offered through our partnership with Cinch will help bring some peace of mind to our customers." - Richard Booth, President of Retail Operations, Kiwi Energy.

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is the leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 40 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and an award-winning customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing, and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. Cinch partners with expert technicians nationwide to provide unmatched service and value and continues to make strides with digital-forward strategies, platforms and initiatives that are modernizing home management services to address today's customer needs. Cinch strives to exceed owners, renters, real estate agents and partners' expectations, every time. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. To learn more, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Kiwi Energy

Kiwi Energy is an energy retailer dedicated to providing innovative energy solutions for electricity and natural gas supply. Learn more at kiwienergy.us.

