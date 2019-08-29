Kiwi Energy Supports BGI Half Marathon & 5K for the 7th Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiwi Energy announced that they will be sponsoring the Brooklyn Greenway Half Marathon & 5K Presented by NYC Ferry. Kiwi Energy has supported the event since its 2012 inception. Kiwi Energy is a leading energy retailer offering environmentally-conscious energy and natural gas plans to New York and Ohio residents.

Operating as a non-profit organization, Brooklyn Greenway Initiative's (BGI) objective is to develop and maintain the Brooklyn Waterfront Greenway, which today consists of 23 NYC DOT capital projects, spanning 26 miles from Greenpoint to East New York. In addition to maintaining the 26-mile route, BGI also works to create additional open spaces along the greenway route in order to provide opportunities for envelopment in nature and relief from the built environment, such as the Naval Cemetery Landscape. BGI's open space development emphasizes the restoration of native plant communities that provide habitat and food sources for pollinators and birds.

Studies have shown that there is a positive relationship between levels of neighborhood greenspace and mental health and well-being. When living in urban areas with more greenspace compared with less greenspace, individuals with access to green spaces tend to have less mental distress, less anxiety and depression, greater wellbeing and healthier cortisol profiles. Nearly 40 years of research evidence confirms that nearby nature, such as parks, gardens, and green spaces, support human health and wellness.

Despite this fact, global urbanization has reduced access to and engagement with greenspace, which is why Kiwi Energy recognizes the impact of the work done by Brooklyn Greenway Initiative and has chosen to maintain a strong partnership with the organization. Having contributed to the BGI Half Marathon & 5K, as well as the Epic Ride for a number of years, Kiwi Energy continues to demonstrate its commitment to sustainability. Kiwi Energy's ability to support BGI, as well as many other organizations, has been made possible by the Ecogold Environmental Fund. The Ecogold Environmental Fund is privately funded with contributions from Kiwi Energy in order to support eco-focused nonprofit organizations.

"Public greenspaces are incredibly beneficial to people living in urban communities. Brooklyn Greenway Initiative's mission to maintain and develop the green infrastructure in our community is extremely important. We're proud to be able to continue to contribute to their efforts and help create a more sustainable city."– Nichola Clark, VP Marketing & Business Development, Kiwi Energy.

The BGI Half Marathon & 5K is the ultimate tour of the Brooklyn Waterfront. If you want to experience Brooklyn like never before and show your support for Brooklyn Greenway Initiative, be sure to sign up for this year's event on Oct. 6, 2019.

About Kiwi Energy

Kiwi Energy is an energy retailer dedicated to providing innovative energy solutions for electricity and natural gas supply. We focus on environmentally conscious products backed by friendly and efficient customer service. As a company, we pride ourselves on transparency and our team is always happy to help with any questions about the energy industry or our services. Please visit https://kiwienergy.us to learn more.

About Brooklyn Greenway Initiative

Brooklyn Greenway Initiative (BGI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to the development, establishment and long-term stewardship of the Brooklyn Waterfront Greenway – a 26-mile protected and landscaped route for pedestrians and cyclists that, when completed in 2021, will connect Brooklyn's storied and iconic waterfront, parks and open space, commercial and cultural corridors, and new tech and innovation hubs for 2.65 million Brooklyn residents, over 1.1 million employees in Brooklyn, and 15 million annual visitors from across the City and around the world.

Founded in 2004, BGI works with community, non-profit, business, and governmental partners to create and fulfill a comprehensive vision for the Brooklyn Waterfront Greenway, while at the same time building awareness and support among residents and employees who live and work along its route. Since its founding, BGI has channeled more than $218 million in public and private investment toward implementation of the Greenway, leveraged public and private investment of $2.38 million toward the creation of the Naval Cemetery Landscape as a new park-like space adjacent to the Greenway, and conceptualized or supported the development and stewardship of other open spaces and public amenities along the Greenway. Approximately 18 miles of completed Greenway are actively used by tens of thousands of cyclists and pedestrians daily.

