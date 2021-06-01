Kiwi Energy Supports BGI's Greenway Adventures NYC

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiwi Energy continues to offer its support to Brooklyn Greenway Initiative (BGI) through a recent contribution to BGI's Greenway Adventures NYC. Kiwi Energy is an electricity and natural gas supply company dedicated to offering innovative solutions to New York and Ohio residents. Kiwi Energy has supported BGI, along with many other environmental non-profits, for several years through its Ecogold Environmental Fund.

BGI is part of a coalition calling for the completion of NYC's 400-mile greenway network so that people from every corner of the city can have uninterrupted access to landscaped, protected, multi-use trails for recreation and transportation.

Greenway Adventures NYC is a free, self-guided event exploring Greenways in all five NYC boroughs. Thanks to sponsorship contributions, such as the one presented by Kiwi Energy, BGI has been able to offer the event to the public free of charge. Greenway Adventures NYC is designed to engage New Yorkers in the city's incredible greenways and open spaces, as well as to highlight their unrealized potential.

"Many New Yorkers rely heavily on urban nature as a source of comfort and inspiration, so ensuring there are plenty of adequate green spaces for our community is extremely important," said Richard Booth, President of Retail Operations at Kiwi Energy. "Kiwi Energy continues to stand by Brooklyn Greenway Initiative in achieving its mission of developing and maintaining the Brooklyn Waterfront Greenway and encourages everyone to participate in Greenway Adventures NYC."

Greenway Adventures NYC will take place from June 1st-August 31st. All participants will have access to a web platform with tailored guides, maps, and day trips for biking, scooting, walking, hiking, running, and exploring the city's network of connected trails and parks, vibrant neighborhoods, iconic sites and views, and local restaurants and businesses.

Register here to join thousands of people of all ages and abilities, from families with small kids, to recreational bikers, to endurance athletes as they cycle through over 24 routes across waterfronts, parks, and green spaces in all five boroughs.

About Kiwi Energy

Kiwi Energy is an energy retailer dedicated to providing innovative energy solutions for electricity and natural gas supply. With decades of experience, our team is dedicated to providing friendly and efficient customer service. As a company, we pride ourselves on transparency and our team is always happy to help with any questions about the energy industry or our services. Please visit https://kiwienergy.us to learn more.

About Brooklyn Greenway Initiative

Brooklyn Greenway Initiative (BGI) is a non-profit organization committed to the development, establishment, and long-term stewardship of the Brooklyn Waterfront Greenway -- a 26-mile protected and landscaped route for pedestrians and cyclists that, when completed in 2021, will connect Brooklyn's iconic waterfront, parks and open space, commercial and cultural corridors, and new tech and innovation hubs for 2.65 million Brooklyn residents, over 1.1 million employees in Brooklyn, and 15 million annual visitors from across the city and around the world. Please visit https://www.brooklyngreenway.org.

