Kiwi Energy Supports TransAlt's 2019 Century Bike Tour

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading supplier of environmentally-focused electricity and gas services in New York and Ohio, Kiwi Energy, is excited to announce that it will be teaming up with ongoing partners, Transportation Alternatives, through a contribution to the 2019 NYC Century Bike Tour.

Transportation Alternatives' mission is to reclaim New York City's streets from the automobile and advocate for better bicycling, walking, and public transit for all New Yorkers. The organization's efforts include a handful of large-scale cycling events designed for riders of all levels, including the NYC Century Bike Tour. Transportation Alternatives prides the NYC Century Bike Tour on being one of the most unique bike tours in the U.S. As the nation's only urban 100-mile bike tour, all of its routes were curated to showcase the interconnectivity of the different neighborhoods in the city.

It's no secret that vehicles aren't helping us in our quest to combat global warming. In fact, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that roughly 28% of greenhouse gasses released into the atmosphere are from transportation vehicles. Cycling is a method of transportation that requires zero fuel, and because bicycles are much smaller and simpler in design than motorized vehicles, they require far less energy and resources to manufacture. Riding a used bicycle rather than a new one reduces one's carbon footprint even more.

Sustainability is at the core of Kiwi Energy's values, which is why it recognizes the role that cycling plays in creating a greener planet and chooses to support organizations like Transportation Alternatives.

"The NYC Century Bike Tour is a fun way for New Yorkers and tourists to get involved in improving the city's infrastructure for bicycling and walking. Over the years, Kiwi Energy has shown continued support of Transportation Alternatives and respects the meaningful work they do advocating for safer streets. We're honored to be able to contribute to such a worthy organization and are excited to sponsor the NYC Century Bike Tour again this year." – Richard Booth, President of Retail Operations, Kiwi Energy.

If you want to show your support for NYC's #1 safe street advocate, participating in the 2019 NYC Century Bike Tour is a great way to do it. Choose from a 15, 35, 55, 75, or 100-mile bike ride. This year's ride is taking place on Sept. 8, 2019, beginning at either Prospect Park or Central Park. Please visit https://nyccentury.org for full event details and to sign up for this year's NYC Century Bike Tour.

About Kiwi Energy

Kiwi Energy is an energy retailer dedicated to providing innovative energy solutions for electricity and natural gas supply. We focus on environmentally conscious products backed by friendly and efficient customer service. As a company, we pride ourselves on transparency and our team is always happy to help with any questions about the energy industry or our services. To learn more about Kiwi Energy, please visit https://kiwienergy.us.

About Transportation Alternatives

With 140,000 active supporters and committees of activists working locally in every borough, Transportation Alternatives works to reclaim New York City streets for biking, walking and public transit. Since its founding in 1973, TransAlt has paved the way for remarkable changes in New York City's transportation infrastructure and culture, including the extraordinary growth of commuting by bicycle and the launch of Citi Bike. Through consistent and focused advocacy, TransAlt has advanced "complete street" redesigns with protected bike lanes, dedicated bus lanes and public plazas, and has also worked for more equitable Vision Zero traffic enforcement across the five boroughs, including speed safety cameras to protect children at every school. For more on Transportation Alternatives, navigate to https://www.transalt.org.

