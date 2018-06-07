Kiwi Energy Teams Up With the Yoga Trail

NEW YORK, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiwi Energy has teamed up with The Yoga Trail in Central Park this season as a part of their health and wellness initiative.

The Yoga Trail is a New York based group that brings yoga outdoors in order to reconnect people to nature and cultivate consciousness for the environment and harmony within. During the spring and summer, they offer Vinyasa Yoga group classes on the grass of Central Park, as well as special workshops, private classes, and events. The founder, Silvia Neri, often travels sharing her passion for yoga and eco-conscious lifestyle, offering workshops and retreats worldwide.

Vinyasa Yoga combines breath and movement to cleanse and recharge the body. The classes offered by The Yoga Trail provide yogis an energizing opportunity to re-connect to Nature in the city. The classes are meant to establish the foundation of the yoga practice and are open to all fitness levels.

"Many people spend their workdays indoors under fluorescent lights and in front of computers, then get home to bask in the glow of television screens. This poor, but very common, habit can be detrimental to a person's mental and physical well-being. With our new health and wellness initiative, we're teaming up with local groups like The Yoga Trail in NYC to spread awareness about the many benefits of spending time outdoors." – Richard Booth, President of Retail Operations, Kiwi Energy.

Whether you're a seasoned yogi or a beginner, Kiwi Energy and The Yoga Trail invite you to come enjoy a gentle open-air yoga practice and admire NYC's beautiful skyline from Central Park. Visit http://www.theyogatrail.com to book your session, space is limited!

Kiwi Energy is an energy retailer dedicated to providing innovative energy solutions for electricity and natural gas supply. We focus on environmentally conscious products backed by friendly and efficient customer service. As a company, we pride ourselves on transparency and our team is always happy to help with any questions about the energy industry or our services.

