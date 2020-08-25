Kiwi Energy to Sponsor 2020 Brooklyn Greenway Ride to Promote Green Mobility in New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy retailer, Kiwi Energy, announced its sponsorship of the 2020 Brooklyn Greenway Ride presented by Citi Bike to support the Brooklyn Greenway Initiative (BGI)'s mission to connect a stronger, healthier and greener Brooklyn. Along with other non-profit organizations, Kiwi Energy has supported BGI for several years through its Ecogold Environmental Fund.

"The work done by Brooklyn Greenway Initiative is beneficial for both the environment and the community and is one of the many reasons we continue to collaborate with this valuable organization," said Nichola Clark, VP Creative Director at Kiwi Energy. "Most of us have been cooped up in our apartments while working from home throughout the pandemic, so the 2020 Brooklyn Greenway Ride is a great way to safely spend some time outside exploring our city. More importantly than that, it's the ideal way to show our support to an important cause."

Held September 1st-30th, the month-long ride invites bike enthusiasts on a self-guided, 26-mile journey along the iconic Brooklyn waterfront. Solo or with friends, participants set their own schedule and pace, and can complete the journey in one trip or over multiple days. Participants will support the completion of the Brooklyn Waterfront Greenway, a 26-mile protected and landscaped cycling and pedestrian route spanning from Greenpoint to East New York that connects Brooklyn's breathtaking waterfront.

Participants can register here and receive a digital Ride Guide by Untapped NY to plan their adventure, along with a Brooklyn Greenway Ride 2020 t-shirt and BGI buff face covering.

About Kiwi Energy

Kiwi Energy is an energy retailer dedicated to providing innovative energy solutions for electricity and natural gas supply. Please visit https://kiwienergy.us to learn more.

About Brooklyn Greenway Initiative

Brooklyn Greenway Initiative (BGI) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to the development, establishment and long-term stewardship of the Brooklyn Waterfront Greenway – a 26-mile protected and landscaped route for pedestrians and cyclists that, when completed in 2021, will connect Brooklyn's storied and iconic waterfront, parks and open space, commercial and cultural corridors, and new tech and innovation hubs for 2.65 million Brooklyn residents, over 1.1 million employees in Brooklyn, and 15 million annual visitors from across the City and around the world. Visit https://www.brooklyngreenway.org to learn more.

