Kiwi Energy to Support Transportation Alternatives' Bike the Boroughs Event

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiwi Energy is excited to announce that it will be teaming up with long-time partner Transportation Alternatives (TA) this month through a contribution to TA's Bike the Boroughs event. Kiwi Energy is an energy supply company offering innovative electricity and natural gas products to residents in New York and Ohio. Kiwi Energy has offered its ongoing support to Transportation Alternatives on many of the organization's annual events including Bike Month and the Century Bike Tour.

For almost 50 years, Transportation Alternatives has worked towards achieving safe, equitable streets in New York City, and they have made some impressive progress in attaining their goals, which are highlighted in their Bike the Boroughs event. Bike the Boroughs will consist of self-paced rides, offering participants the flexibility of choosing when they ride, and whether or not they ride alone or alongside friends/family, while keeping a safe social distance.

"New York City has seen significant growth in cycling over the past decade, and even more so since 2019 when people across the globe were introduced to the novel coronavirus," said Nichola Clark, VP Creative Director at Kiwi Energy. "Thousands of New Yorkers have transitioned to cycling as their primary means of transportation, so it's more important than ever to promote bike safety. Kiwi Energy understands that cycling is becoming an increasingly important aspect of New Yorkers' lives and is pleased to continue supporting Transportation Alternatives in their mission of improving cycling infrastructure and creating a more sustainable city."

Bike the Boroughs will showcase new spins on TA's classic routes from over the years with route adjustments made to emphasize the new cycling and safe street infrastructure made possible by TA's advocacy. The ride will take place beginning on April 1 through April 30, 2021. Registration is available through April 12, so don't miss out on your chance to showcase your support towards such an important cause. Click here to register today.

About Kiwi Energy

Kiwi Energy is an energy retailer dedicated to providing innovative energy solutions for electricity and natural gas supply. Please visit https://kiwienergy.us/ to learn more.

About Transportation Alternatives

With 140,000 active supporters and committees of activists working locally in every borough, Transportation Alternatives works to reclaim New York City streets for biking, walking and public transit. Since its founding in 1973, TA has paved the way for remarkable changes in New York City's transportation infrastructure and culture, including the extraordinary growth of commuting by bicycle and the launch of Citi Bike. Through consistent and focused advocacy, TA has advanced "complete street" redesigns with protected bike lanes, dedicated bus lanes and public plazas, and has advanced key pieces of Vision Zero policy across the five boroughs, including speed safety cameras to protect children at every school. For more on Transportation Alternatives, navigate to https://www.transalt.org.

