Kiwi Fruits Market to Grow by USD 2.74 Bn, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets to be Largest Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The kiwi fruits market size is expected to grow by USD 2.74 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This growth can be attributed to rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles. However, the presence of stringent government rules can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Kiwi Fruits Market 2022-2026

Kiwi Fruits Market 2022-2026: Scope

The kiwi fruits market report covers the following areas:

Kiwi Fruits Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets



Online Retailers



Others

The kiwi fruits market share growth by the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment will be significant during the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are very convenient for customers since they do not have to move around to different stores to buy different products. It offers a wide variety of products, including general merchandise and grocery.

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

29% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Italy and Greece are the key markets for kiwi fruit in Europe. The significant increase in health consciousness among consumers will facilitate the kiwi fruits market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Kiwi Fruits Market in Europe 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

BandC Lifestyle BV, Birchwood Packhouse Ltd., Consorzio Dori Europe Srl, DMS Progrowers, Fresh Fruits Co., Kiwi Produce Ltd., Kiwifruit Processing Co. Ltd., Mount Pack and Cool, Punchbowl PackCo, Salix Fruits, Seeka Ltd., Siraf Marine Services.LLC, SPERCHIOS KIWI, The Riverlock Group, Trinity Fruit Co., and Zespri International India Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Birchwood Packhouse Ltd. - The company offers growers the complete kiwifruit experience.

- The company offers growers the complete kiwifruit experience. DMS Progrowers - The company offers contracts and management of the supply of kiwifruits to the marketer on behalf of the supply entities and their growers.

The company offers contracts and management of the supply of kiwifruits to the marketer on behalf of the supply entities and their growers. Fresh Fruits Co. - The company offers kiwifruit such as golden kiwi and baby kiwi.

- The company offers kiwifruit such as golden kiwi and baby kiwi. Kiwi Produce Ltd. - The company offers Kiwilicious Dried Kiwifruits that are available in retail packs of 25gm, 40gm, and 80gm.

- The company offers Kiwilicious Dried Kiwifruits that are available in retail packs of 25gm, 40gm, and 80gm. Kiwifruit Processing Co. Ltd. - The company offers hand-graded green kiwifruit and organic green kiwifruit puree.

Kiwi Fruits Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist kiwi fruits market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the kiwi fruits market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the kiwi fruits market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of kiwi fruits market vendors

Kiwi Fruits Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.69 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 29% Key consumer countries US, China, New Zealand, Italy, and Greece Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BandC Lifestyle BV, Birchwood Packhouse Ltd., Consorzio Dori Europe Srl, DMS Progrowers, Fresh Fruits Co., Kiwi Produce Ltd., Kiwifruit Processing Co. Ltd., Mount Pack and Cool, Punchbowl PackCo, Salix Fruits, Seeka Ltd., Siraf Marine Services.LLC, SPERCHIOS KIWI, The Riverlock Group, Trinity Fruit Co., and Zespri International India Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

