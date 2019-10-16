KIWI Magazine and the School Nutrition Association Champion Healthy School Lunches with 8th Annual National Take Your Parents to Lunch Day

MARLTON, N.J., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 16, 2019, parents across the country will join their children in the cafeteria to learn about what goes into serving healthy lunches during KIWI's National Take Your Parents to Lunch Day.

KIWI magazine and the School Nutrition Association champion healthy school lunches with National Take Your Parents to Lunch Day 2019

The program, which is cosponsored by the School Nutrition Association (SNA) and Moms Meet, takes place during National School Lunch Week. The event serves as a way to open the lines of communication between school administrators and parents regarding healthy lunches. Participating schools have the opportunity to showcase menus and provide parents with more information about school meals, gardens, and other initiatives related to healthy eating.

According to the 2019 School Nutrition Trends Report, "nearly 85% of districts offer customizable menu options." During this year's events, parents may be met at the lunch table with emerging menu trends like made-to-order salads and açaí bowls or clean label foods with fewer additives. The SNA sees these new offerings as a great way to improve the nutritional value and quality of school meals.

In addition to in-school celebrations, parents can enter the #KIWILunchDay Hashtag Sweepstakes by sharing their family's healthy lunches through their social media channels. The sweepstakes runs through October 23, 2019 and two winners will receive an Amazon gift card and feature in KIWI magazine. Learn how to enter the #KIWILunchDay Hashtag Sweepstakes.

For more information on National Take Your Parents to Lunch Day, including how to participate, visit kiwimagonline.com/lunchday.

