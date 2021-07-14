KIWI Magazine Launches Second Annual Beyond The Lunchbox Digital Conference

MARLTON, N.J., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KIWI magazine, the leading online resource for parents to grow their families the natural and organic way, is inviting parents, grandparents, and caregivers to attend its second annual Beyond the Lunchbox Digital Conference. This free online event will take place August 2–8, 2020.

During this week-long conference, a curated list of experts will cover topics in the fields of sustainability, health and wellness, nutrition, and kid's lunch. Attendees will be able to tune in everyday for exclusive access to videos about trending and important topics while entering to win exciting prizes from sponsors.

"We are thrilled to host Beyond the Lunchbox for a second year," said Maureen Frost, editorial director of KIWI. "After our success last year, we couldn't wait to find new and exciting speakers for 2021. We have an exceptional line-up once again and know parents will feel empowered to make healthy and sustainable choices after attending."

Featured speakers include Jaclyn Bowen, executive director of the Clean Label Project, Julie Anderson, the CEO of Plastic Oceans International, Dr. Joel "Gator" Warsh, a board-certified pediatrician and Raising Amazing podcast host, and many more. A full list of speakers can be found on beyondthelunchbox.com.

Those who tune in will not only be able to view exclusive content, but will also have access to daily giveaways from various sponsors.

Beyond the Lunchbox is sponsored by Happy Family Organics, sk*p, NOW Kids, Mabel's Labels, The Relief Products, and Hippo Sak, and is in partnership with Moms Meet and WOW Events. The event is free to attend with registration.

For more information about KIWI and Beyond the Lunchbox Digital Conference, and to register, please visit beyondthelunchbox.com.

