Kiwibit Expands Beako™ Product Line with Beako Solar Roof and Complete Feeder Kit, Making Birdwatching More Accessible Than Ever

Company also confirms Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers for the 2025 holiday season

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiwibit, the smart living company designing intuitive products that make everyday life simpler and more connected, today announced two new additions to its Beako™ product line: the Beako Solar Roof and the Beako Complete Feeder Kit, designed to make birdwatching and learning about local birds more accessible, magical, and sustainable for people of all ages and experience levels.

The Beako Solar Roof features a 4.4W solar panel built directly into the roof to ensure reliable, eco-friendly power – eliminating the need for external panels or manual recharging. Like the flagship Beako Classic, it includes a 4K UHD camera with a 130° wide-angle field of view, delivering ultra-clear, true-to-life footage of visiting birds directly to each user's phone. All Beako models support AI Species ID, capable of recognizing up to 10,000 bird species in real time – and turning every feeding into an enriching educational experience.

Also debuting this season, the Beako Complete Feeder Kit is a 3-piece accessory set that includes a Mini Hummingbird Feeder, Jelly Feeder, and Fruit Holder, all compatible with any Beako unit. The kit offers new ways to attract and identify a wider variety of bird species and learn about their habits through direct observation.

"Kiwibit is dedicated to creating products that help families discover and learn more about the natural world together," said Emily Li, Chief Product Officer at Kiwibit. "With the new Beako Solar Roof and the Complete Feeder Kit, we're giving people more ways to explore, engage, and share in the joy of birdwatching – making it simpler and more rewarding for everyone."

Built for lasting durability and everyday ease of use, both versions of Beako are made to withstand any weather. Each unit is simple to assemble, refill, and clean – helping people of all ages capture crisp images of their feathered visitors and enjoy the beauty of nature right outside their window.

Kiwibit is also announcing its Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. From November 14 to December 1, shoppers can find the following deals on all Beako units:

Beako Classic: $169.99 on Amazon and Kiwibit Website

$169.99 on Amazon and Kiwibit Website Beako Solar Roof: $179.99 on Amazon and Kiwibit Website

$179.99 on Amazon and Kiwibit Website Beako+ (includes lifetime access to premium AI features): $219.99 on Amazon and Kiwibit Website

$219.99 on Amazon and Kiwibit Website Sitewide Bonus ( Kiwibit.com only): $30 off orders over $300; $50 off orders over $500 – perfect for holiday gifting

The Complete Feeder Kit is now available on Amazon and the Kiwibit Website for $25.99. To learn more about Kiwibit, visit www.kiwibit.com.

About Kiwibit

Kiwibit creates smart living products that make every day simpler, more reliable, and more delightful. By combining intuitive design, effortless setup, and advanced technology, Kiwibit delivers seamless experiences that inspire curiosity and connection. Its flagship Beako Smart Bird Feeder features a 4K camera that captures every feather in stunning clarity and optional AI recognition capable of identifying more than 10,000 bird species in real time. Built to perform reliably in any condition, Kiwibit products work quietly in the background, bringing the beauty of nature into focus and transforming ordinary moments into daily rituals of discovery.

SOURCE Kiwibit