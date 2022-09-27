KiwiQA chosen as the preferred testing vendor by Stone & Chalk, leading Australia-based innovation Start-up & scaleup hub

SYDNEY, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2015, the Stone & Chalk group has been playing a pivotal role in supporting the Australian start-up ecosystem and accelerating innovation.

Close to 800 resident start-ups & partners of Stone & Chalk get access to their unparalleled technology domain expertise, growth capital, infrastructure, and guidance for driving emerging tech innovation. Start-ups across diverse sectors like Fintech, Quantum, AI (Artificial Intelligence), Automation, Blockchain, etc. take support from Stone & Chalk for scaling, and business expansion.

In order to scale, it is integral for the Stone & Chalk resident start-ups to ship high-quality well-tested products at a breakneck pace. This is where the resident start-ups can seek support from expert outsourced QA vendors so that their team can focus on other essential aspects of the product.

As product quality is an important metric, Stone & Chalk has partnered with KiwiQA, a software testing major, that helps its customers build flawless and better IT Systems with a laser-sharp focus on end-users requirements. Australia-headquartered KiwiQA has multifaceted expertise in automation, security, and advanced testing technologies.

With this partnership, resident start-ups of Stone & Chalk can leverage the software testing expertise of KiwiQA to release bug-free features to their users (or customers). The KiwiQA team has introduced different types of solution packs (e.g. Try Us, Speed Up, SecureApp, etc.) through which start-ups can opt for the testing services that are in line with their product needs. In order to support this ecosystem, KiwiQA has introduced the 'Try Us' pack via which they would offer 40 hours of 'Web & App Testing' for free to all the resident start-ups.

Niranjan Limbachiya, Founder & CEO - KiwiQA, says

The Stone & Chalk and KiwiQA partnership will be instrumental in further strengthening the burgeoning Australian start-up ecosystem.

About Stone & Chalk

Founded in 2015, the Stone & Chalk Group supports the development of many verticals, providing much-needed support to start-ups, scaleups, corporations and governments across all emerging industries.

For more information, please visit https://www.stoneandchalk.com.au/

About KiwiQA Services

KiwiQA is a leading software testing Services Company that offers a comprehensive set of independent software testing services to global clientele in an exceptionally efficacious manner. It strives to offer the best and most cost-efficient services to clients in a time-bound manner. It has offices in Australia, the UK, Canada, and India.

For more information, please visit https://www.kiwiqa.com

Contact:

KiwiQA Services

***@kiwiqa.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12934335

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE KiwiQA Services