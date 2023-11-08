KiwiQA Partners with GameDriver to Enhance Video Game Testing

KiwiQA & GameDriver announce a strategic partnership to elevate the standards of game testing and quality assurance within the gaming industry.

SYDNEY, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KiwiQA, a prominent provider of software testing and quality assurance services, certified under ISO 9001:2015, is excited to unveil a strategic alliance with gamedriver.io, a dynamic player in the gaming technology arena. This partnership aims to expedite progress and foster innovation in the gaming industry, harnessing cutting-edge Test Automation Solutions.

The collaboration between KiwiQA and Gamedrive.io signifies a substantial stride for both organizations, amalgamating their distinct proficiencies and extensive expertise to tackle the immediate challenges encountered in game development and quality assurance.

KiwiQA brings a wealth of expertise in software testing and quality assurance. With a proven track record of delivering high-quality solutions to diverse industries, KiwiQA is well-poised to introduce its innovative testing methodologies to the gaming sector. By leveraging the GameDriver platform, which is widely recognized as the best test automation solution for game engines, and combining it with KiwiQA's software testing services, the partnership aims to:

Elevate Game Quality: By implementing robust testing processes and automation, developers can ensure that every aspect of their gaming or digital experiences, from graphics to gameplay mechanics, meets the highest standards.

By implementing robust testing processes and automation, developers can ensure that every aspect of their gaming or digital experiences, from graphics to gameplay mechanics, meets the highest standards. Accelerate Time-to-Market: Through efficient automation, the partnership will streamline the development process, enabling game developers to bring their creations to market faster.

"We are thrilled to join forces with GameDriver," said Niranjan Limbachiya, Founder and CEO of KiwiQA. "This partnership represents a fusion of talent, innovation, and a shared passion for the gaming industry. Together, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in game development and quality assurance."

"We see this partnership with KiwiQA as the leading wave in transforming the game and XR QA industry," said Robert Gutierrez, co-founder and CEO of GameDriver. "Their decades of experience delivering software perfectly complements our vision to help studios and service providers have software faster, more repeatedly and predictably meet their business objectives – no matter if those are for entertainment or in emerging technology productivity applications."

About KiwiQA:

KiwiQA is a leading provider of software testing and quality assurance services, with a global presence and a commitment to delivering exceptional quality solutions across various industries. With a team of seasoned experts and innovative approaches, KiwiQA ensures that software products meet the highest quality standards. Learn more at https://www.kiwiqa.io/

About Gamedrive.io:

GameDriver simplifies the bug-finding process for video games and extended reality (XR) experiences by automating the tedious task of testing. Find out more at https://gamedriver.io/.

Contact:

Sachin Wadekar

***@kiwiqa.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12993075

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE KiwiQA Services