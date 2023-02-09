KiwiQA partners with LambdaTest to provide digital businesses with a super-efficient testing experience

SYDNEY, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KiwiQA, a leading QA services provider, announced a partnership with LambdaTest, a leading digital experience testing cloud that helps developers and testers ship code faster.

KiwiQA is known for its customer-focused approach, offering a range of services including digital assurance testing, QA services, and test process consulting. By harnessing the potential offered by the LambdaTest cloud, KiwiQA can provide its customer's test efficiency with faster releases.

The team at KiwiQA can also enhance the capabilities offered by in-house test frameworks like K-SPARC, K-FAST, K-ASCI, etc. by integrating with the LambdaTest digital experience testing cloud. LambdaTest's extensive software integration portfolio comprising CI/CD tools, team communication tools, etc. will let KiwiQA's customers benefit from the evolving LambdaTest integration ecosystem.

HyperExecute, the blazing-fast smart end-to-end test execution and orchestration cloud from LambdaTest, will also enable KiwiQA customers to accelerate testing cycles, reduce developer-feedback time, and release products at a faster pace. The partnership between KiwiQA and LambdaTest will let KiwiQA provide a more comprehensive QA offering to its global customers.

Niranjan Limbachiya, Founder & CEO - KiwiQA, said, "We're excited about our partnership with LambdaTest. The association will help in utilizing the strengths of both companies to deliver unparalleled and impactful solutions to the target customers."

Maneesh Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, LambdaTest, said, "We are excited about our partnership with KiwiQA. The combined strength of LambdaTest's Digital Experience Testing Platform and KiwiQA's depth of expertise in software testing services will help customer ship quality software in today's high-paced software environment. We are confident of empowering enterprises to deliver unparalleled digital experiences with accelerated release cycles."

About KiwiQA

KiwiQA is a well-established software testing company that provides a comprehensive range of independent software testing services to clients around the world with exceptional efficiency. KiwiQA is known for its high-quality testing solutions that help companies improve their software and ensure it is reliable, secure, and performant. The company utilizes industry-leading software testing tools and technologies to provide comprehensive and accurate testing services.

For more information, please visit: https://www.kiwiqa.io, https://www.kiwiqa.com

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a leading digital experience testing cloud that helps developers and testers ship code faster. Over 10,000 enterprise customers and 2 million users across 130 countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs. The LambdaTest platform provides secure, scalable, and insightful test orchestration for customers at different points in their DevOps CI/CD lifecycle.

For more information, please visit: https://lambdatest.com

Contact:

KiwiQA Services

***@kiwiqa.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12950623

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE KiwiQA Services