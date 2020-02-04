Kiyoaki Aburaki Named Managing Director of BowerGroupAsia Japan

"I am very excited to announce Kiyo has joined us," said BGA President and CEO Ernest Z. Bower. "His networks and deep knowledge of Japanese policy and international commerce forged over years working with the Japanese government and the country's top companies will bring invaluable insights to our clients and our teams working on the ground in the IndoPacific region."

Throughout three decades at Keidanren, Mr. Aburaki worked on a core set of issues, including international trade and investment, defense, aerospace, information technology, entrepreneurship, deregulation and data privacy. Since 2013, he led Keidanren's strategic international initiatives and was instrumental in Japan's Track 1.5 dialogues with the U.S. and China, strengthening the U.S.-Japan security and economic alliance and striving to build on Japan's political relations with China.



"I am honored for the opportunity to take the lead of BGA's fast-growing Japan office," said Aburaki-san. "I look forward to working with my BGA colleagues to advance our client's business objectives and support the political-economic priorities of my country."



Mr. Aburaki has an expert understanding of U.S. policy and industry from his time representing Keidanren and its affiliated think tank, the 21st Century Public Policy Institute (21PPI), in Washington, D.C. He also worked on several projects at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) such as U.S.-Japan defense industrial cooperation and cross sections of China, U.S., and Japan technology and economic policies.

Mr. Aburaki is a member of Technology and Security Taskforce, an expert group on national economic security. He obtained a Master of Science degree in political science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Keio University.



Mr. Aburaki will be joining BGA's extensive network around Asia. The company has 145 people working in its 24 offices throughout the region.

BowerGroupAsia (BGA) is a strategic advisory firm that specializes in foreign direct investment throughout the Indo-Pacific. BGA helps clients interpret the world's most complex and dynamic markets, providing on the ground, hands-on support and actionable intelligence to develop and implement strategies to expand business, resolve problems and do great things in Asia. For more information, visit www.bowergroupasia.com .

