KIZIK AND JPMORGAN CHASE AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO SUPPORT KIZIK'S FAST-PACED GROWTH

News provided by

Kizik

06 Dec, 2023, 12:27 ET

The Hands-Free Footwear Innovator Fuels Retail and Wholesale Expansion as Revolver Capacity is Increased to $25 Million

LINDON, Utah, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kizik, the leading footwear company known for its innovative hands-free designs, is pleased to announce the successful amendment of its credit facility with JPMorgan Chase.

The amended credit facility provides Kizik with enhanced financial flexibility and positions the company for continued fast-paced growth into new distribution channels, including company-owned retail stores, U.S. wholesale, and international markets. The amendment increases Kizik's revolver capacity from $10 million to $25 million, with the potential to further expand to $50 million during the term of the agreement.

Monte Deere, Kizik's CEO, expressed gratitude for JPMorgan Chase's continued support: "This amended credit facility is a testament to the strong and collaborative relationship we have built with JPMorgan Chase. It not only reflects our business strategy and financial performance but also empowers us to pursue new opportunities as we make hands-free footwear available to more people in more places."

JPMorgan Chase echoes this sentiment. "We're proud to work with Kizik on this amended credit facility and support the company's continued growth as an innovator in the hands-free footwear space," said Leo Gutierrez, Utah Market Executive for JPMorgan Chase's Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries business.

With the expanded credit facility in place, Kizik looks forward to a future of accelerated growth and continued innovation as the leader of hands-free footwear.

Based in Lindon, Utah, Kizik is the industry's leading hands-free footwear brand, boasting more than 180 pending and granted patents. Powered by relentless innovation, Kizik is a catalyst for endless momentum, using hands-free footwear to propel consumers' frictionless freedom to go, see, do, and explore—to find the magic in motion. Offering stylish silhouettes for men, women, and kids, Kizik's hands-free footwear truly is for everyone. To learn more, visit kizik.com and follow @wearkizik.

SOURCE Kizik

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.