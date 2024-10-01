Kizik Continues to Expand Global Reach With Japan and Canada Distribution

Trailblazing Hands-Free Footwear Brand Teams Up with Marubeni and Kanner to Accelerate International Growth

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kizik, the leader in hands-free footwear innovation, is excited to announce its expansion into Japan and Canada through strategic partnerships with Marubeni Consumer Brands Inc. and Kanner Corporation. This international growth marks a significant milestone for Kizik as it continues to revolutionize the global footwear market with its innovative, frictionless technologies and designs.

Kizik's partnership with Marubeni Consumer Brands Inc. will introduce the footwear leader to the Japanese market, where its hands-free technology seamlessly integrates into a culture where shoes aren't worn in homes and are removed upon entry.

"We are grateful to be associated with one of the most important and exciting brands in my long-term experience in the footwear industry," said Hideto Takahara, CEO of Marubeni Consumer Brands. "Kizik's innovative and valuable products will seamlessly fit into the Japanese lifestyle, where comfort and convenience are highly prized."

In Canada, Kizik has partnered with Kanner Corporation, a leading North American importer and distributor specializing in premium footwear. With its extensive experience growing globally recognized brands, Kanner is well-positioned to bring Kizik's category-defining products to Canadian consumers.

"In Kizik, we recognize a tremendous opportunity to partner with an industry leader in a rapidly growing, innovative category that represents a thrilling evolution in footwear," said Edward Kanner, CEO of Kanner Corporation. "Kizik's unique blend of comfort, style, and hands-free convenience will resonate strongly with the Canadian market."

Kizik's hands-free technologies have garnered international acclaim for the ability to combine revolutionary design with everyday functionality. By eliminating the need for bending or tying laces, Kizik offers a truly effortless footwear experience for men, women and children. The expansion into Japan and Canada is part of Kizik's broader mission to bring joy into everyday routines.

"We're thrilled to partner with Marubeni Consumer Brands and Kanner Corporation as we continue our international expansion," said Monte Deere, CEO of Kizik. "Both partners bring deep expertise in their respective markets, and we're confident that Kizik will offer something truly valuable to their customers. Our hands-free footwear is designed to make life easier without sacrificing style or performance, and we're excited to introduce this innovation to even more people around the globe."

This expansion follows Kizik's continued success in the U.S. and positions the brand for further growth in 2024 and beyond, with plans to introduce additional retail locations and global partnerships.

About Kizik

Based in Lindon, Utah, Kizik is the industry's leading hands-free footwear brand, recognized for its groundbreaking innovations and stylish designs. Kizik holds more than 200 pending and granted patents, offering a frictionless and convenient footwear experience for men, women, and kids. To learn more, visit kizik.com or follow @wearkizik.

About Marubeni Consumer Brands Inc.

Marubeni Consumer Brands Inc. has been a leading distributor of footwear in Japan for over 30 years. The company specializes in marketing, sales, and licensing of international brands, including Merrell, Saucony, and Rockport. For more information, visit marubeni.com.

About Kanner Corporation

Kanner Corporation is a leading North American import and distribution company, specializing in the growth and development of premium footwear and accessory brands. With headquarters in Montréal, Québec, and Thousand Oaks, California, Kanner has been shaping global lifestyle and fashion brands since 1962.

SOURCE Kizik