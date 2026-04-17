Kizik Debuts Freedom Run, Its First Hands-Free Performance Running Shoe

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Kizik

Apr 17, 2026, 09:00 ET

Performance sneaker introduces patented step-in technology to the running category

LINDON, Utah, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kizik, the category leader in hands-free footwear, today announced the launch of the Freedom Run, the brand's first performance running shoe. Designed to combine the convenience of hands-free entry with the technical demands of running, the Freedom Run brings Kizik's patented step-in technology into a performance-driven design, continuing to push the boundaries of hands-free innovation without compromising on the features that matter most.

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Introducing the Freedom Run—the first performance running shoe from Kizik. Built with HandsFree Labs® technology, it brings effortless step-in convenience into a fully performance-driven design made for every mile.
Introducing the Freedom Run—the first performance running shoe from Kizik. Built with HandsFree Labs® technology, it brings effortless step-in convenience into a fully performance-driven design made for every mile.

Built with HandsFree Labs® technology, the Freedom Run features the brand's proprietary Internal Flex Arc™ system and Tented Heel Pocket, enabling runners to step in effortlessly while maintaining a secure, locked-in fit – without heel slip – throughout their stride. The result is a performance shoe engineered to remove friction from the start of a run while delivering the responsiveness and security runners expect.

"At Kizik, we've always been focused on making the first step of movement feel effortless," said Gretchen Weimer, Chief Product & Merchandising Officer of Kizik. "With Freedom Run, we're extending that vision into running, showing that hands-free technology can support every kind of movement, from everyday activity to performance-driven moments. It's an exciting step forward as we continue to expand what hands-free can mean for our consumers."

The Freedom Run is also the first Kizik style built with VivaFoam™, the brand's latest midsole innovation. The proprietary foam platform is lightweight, durable, and compression-resistant, designed to absorb impact and deliver responsive energy return mile after mile.

Additional performance features include:

  • A rocker sole to support smooth heel-to-toe transitions
  • A breathable engineered mesh upper for ventilation and comfort
  • A full rubber outsole with flex grooves for durability and traction

Together, these elements create a versatile performance sneaker designed for everyday training and all-day wear.

By introducing step-in functionality to a true performance running platform, the Freedom Run signals the next evolution of hands-free footwear, demonstrating that convenience-driven design can extend beyond lifestyle into athletic performance.

The Freedom Run will be available beginning April 17, 2026, for $149.95 at Kizik.com, Kizik retail locations, and select retail partners nationwide.

Media Contact:

Natalia Van Leer | AZIONE PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Kizik

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