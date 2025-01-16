Kizik Expands Global Reach with New Partnerships in South Korea, France, the Gulf Countries and Spain

Innovative Hands-Free Footwear Brand Teams Up with Leading Distributors to Redefine Footwear Convenience Across Four Key Markets

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kizik is excited to announce its continued international expansion with new distribution partnerships in South Korea, France, the Gulf Countries, and Spain. These collaborations highlight Kizik's commitment to revolutionizing the global footwear market with its innovative frictionless designs.

"Kizik's expansion into South Korea, France, the Gulf Countries, and Spain marks another exciting step forward in our mission to bring joy to everyday routines," said Monte Deere, CEO of Kizik. "We are proud to partner with distributors who understand the unique needs of their markets and share our passion for innovation and style. Together, we are transforming the way people experience footwear."

This expansion follows Kizik's continued success in the U.S. and builds on its recent international growth, positioning the brand for further milestones in 2025 and beyond.

In South Korea, Kizik has partnered with Platform Inc., a premier distributor with over 20 years of expertise in introducing globally recognized brands like Saint James, Fred Perry, and Teva to the Korean market. "We are delighted to introduce Kizik to South Korea," said Chulho Chang, CEO of Platform Inc. "Kizik's innovative and stylish footwear provides hands-free convenience and will resonate with Koreans across all age groups." Platform Place, the distributor's renowned multi-branded concept store, will also feature Kizik, bringing its groundbreaking designs to an audience seeking modern, functional footwear solutions.

In France, Kizik joins forces with Artcrafts, a seasoned distributor known for its success in introducing innovative brands across Europe. "At Artcrafts, we believe the French market is strategic for developing stylish footwear brands with a strong identity," said Simone Ponziani, CEO, Artcrafts. "French consumers are always searching for original, trend-setting products, and we see immense potential for Kizik to meet the demand for comfortable, dynamic solutions." Artcrafts, which has already achieved success with Kizik in Italy, will leverage its expertise to further elevate the brand in one of Europe's most influential markets.

The Gulf Countries represent another key region for Kizik's growth, where the demand for effortless, high-quality products is on the rise. Partnering with leading regional distributor Alyasra, Kizik aims to bring its signature hands-free technology to a market that values convenience and style. "Having closely followed Kizik's remarkable growth and innovative evolution over the past few years, we are thrilled to finally introduce Kizik's game-changing hands-free technology to the Gulf countries, providing our customers with the ultimate convenience and style," said Nawaf Alhallaq, Business Development Manager at Alyasra.

In Spain, and neighboring countries Portugal and Andorra, Kizik has teamed up with PROGED, a leader in sports and lifestyle distribution since 1989. As the distributor for prominent brands like Converse, Keen, and Russell Athletic, PROGED brings decades of expertise to the table. "We chose Kizik for its extraordinary hands-free technology, which perfectly aligns with the needs of Spanish consumers at work and during their leisure time," said Jesús Cornago, General Manager, PROGED. "Kizik's innovative design and exceptional quality will resonate strongly in this market."

About Kizik

Based in Lindon, Utah, Kizik is the leader in hands-free footwear innovation, combining groundbreaking FastLabs™ technologies with stylish designs. With over 200 patents, Kizik offers frictionless convenience for men, women, and kids. Learn more at kizik.com .

Contact: [email protected]

About Platform Inc.

Platform Inc. has been a leader in footwear and apparel distribution in South Korea for over 20 years. The company specializes in distributing, marketing, and retailing renowned international brands, operating Platform Place, a celebrated multi-branded concept store. Learn more at www.platform.co.kr .

About Artcrafts

Artcrafts is a leading distributor specializing in launching innovative, stylish brands across Europe. With a proven track record in Italy and beyond, Artcrafts excels at connecting global brands with trend-conscious consumers in some of the world's most influential markets. Learn more at https://www.artcrafts.it/.

About Alyasra

Alyasra was founded by Yousef Alsager in 1958 in Kuwait City. The small family-owned business began as part of Yousuf Alsager Holding, a regional trading and investment company. From the start, the company was a pioneer in bringing high-end brands to Kuwait. Today, Alyasra is one of the most respected and prestigious portfolio groups with well-established operations throughout the GCC, including distributing premium brands such as Sam Edleman, Ecco, MaxMara, and Cole Haan. For more information, visit https://www.alyasra.com/ .

About PROGED

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Vitoria, Spain, PROGED is a leading distributor of sports and lifestyle brands. With a team of over 150 dedicated professionals, PROGED brings global brands like Converse and Keen to life in local markets, combining innovation with consumer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.proged.com .

SOURCE Kizik