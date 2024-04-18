KIZIK INTRODUCES NEW BRAND PLATFORM AND IDENTITY WITH AN IMMERSIVE NYC POP-UP AND OMNICHANNEL CAMPAIGN

The Leader in Hands-Free Footwear Unveils a New Look Ahead of Their National Retail Expansion

SALT LAKE CITY, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kizik, the industry leader in hands-free footwear innovation, debuts a new brand platform with its national introduction of its brand promise, "Motion Is Magic," The integrated campaign unlocks the power and potential of Kizik's category-creating, hands-free technology, inviting consumers to enter a life of frictionless freedom where they can experience the limitless possibilities of a life in motion. This widely resonant proposition will guide Kizik's continued growth into retail, wholesale, and international markets, culminating this April with a limited-time NYC experiential pop-up that features the launch of five new silhouettes.

The new brand platform and marketing campaign were created in partnership with award-winning creative agency Yard NYC., who created Kizik's new branding look, feel and tone from its logo to packaging and advertising. Compelling new creative will begin rolling out across the brand's website, social, and other digital and brick-and-mortar channels. The campaign will also have omnichannel distribution across out of home, connected TV, linear digital display, traditional & streaming, and paid social. The campaign was shot in Barcelona. The images from the campaign tell a story and invite consumers to connect and engage in a world that inspires adventure, where Motion is Magic.

Kizik will bring its big, bold, frictionless world to life through its first-ever New York City experiential retail popup in conjunction with MG2. When customers enter the store, they're taken on an immersive journey that brings the campaign to life through interactive visual installations that react to movement. The exhibit illustrates how every stride with Kizik, whether it takes you across the street or across the world, can inspire magic. The popup opens on April 19th and runs through April 21st at 127 Greene Street in Soho.

"Our customers have consistently shared their astonishment at how effortlessly our step-in technology integrates into their lives, magically allowing them to live their life in an elevated state of flow," said Monte Deere, CEO of Kizik. "This feedback illuminated a larger realization: our innovation goes far beyond the convenience and functional benefit of not tying shoe laces; it unlocks a new way of living."

Encompassing everything from product design and positioning to branding, marketing, retail experience, customer service, and company culture, Motion Is Magic will act as a catalyst for Kizik's next and most ambitious phase of growth. Kizik will continue to expand its influence and reach new consumers in 2024 by forging a national brick-and-mortar roll-out, entering into new wholesale partnerships, and expanding into international markets.

"We are rapidly growing as a brand both on our owned retail channels and through our wholesale partnerships. This year we will bring Kizik to over 500 wholesale locations alongside six of our own stores, projecting for 15 stores total by the end of 2025," said Monte Deere, CEO of Kizik. "We've also signed with our first international partner to bring Kizik to the UK, with plans to continue our brand expansion internationally."

In tandem with the ongoing retail and wholesale expansion, Kizik will continue to introduce new silhouettes including the Brisbane, Oslo, Sonoma, Sydney and London, all named after iconic cities as a nod to the wanderlust the brand plans to inspire. The new designs merge the function and efficiency essential to the brand with a renewed emphasis on current style trends, drawing inspiration from around the globe.

