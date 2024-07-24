Kizik Names Elizabeth Drori As Chief Marketing Officer

Longtime U.S. Footwear Executive Drori, Enters Kizik To Lead Brand Marketing Efforts On The Heels Of Rapid Omnichannel Expansion

SALT LAKE CITY, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative hands-free footwear brand Kizik today announced the new hire of Chief Marketing Officer Elizabeth Drori. Drori will serve on the Kizik executive leadership team, reporting directly to CEO Monte Deere.

Drori has a track record of leading successful marketing efforts for global omnichannel brands, specifically across the apparel and footwear categories. Drori joins Kizik from Sperry, where she served as Global Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager of the Sperry e-commerce business. Drori played a pivotal role in repositioning Sperry to appeal to a modern consumer base – embracing its heritage while driving cultural relevance through key partnerships and activations. Prior to Sperry, Drori headed up marketing for Walmart's fashion business and held roles at Converse and Boston Consulting Group, where she was a senior marketing leader and consultant, respectively. Drori received her MBA from Harvard Business School.

At Kizik, Drori will lead the development and execution of brand strategy while also overseeing marketing efforts across all consumer touchpoints, including brand, creative, communications, digital, and e-commerce. Drori's deep marketing and category expertise will further propel Kizik's omnichannel growth, delivering sustained success across all channels as the brand expands internationally throughout the rest of 2024 and beyond.

"Bringing Elizabeth Drori on board marks a pivotal moment for Kizik," said Monte Deere, CEO of Kizik. "Her extensive background in marketing within the footwear industry, exceptional strategic insight and collaborative leadership style will be instrumental as we scale our direct-to-consumer, brick-and-mortar, and wholesale distribution channels worldwide. Elizabeth's leadership and expertise will be a driving force in realizing our vision for future growth and innovation."

Drori said, "I'm thrilled to join the innovative team at Kizik and build on the incredible foundation they have created. As the leader in hands-free footwear, the Kizik product proposition is compelling, with endless growth potential. I look forward to being part of the magic that is Kizik and introducing the brand to new consumers around the world."

The arrival of Drori marks a crucial moment in the brand's growth trajectory. Following recent retail store openings at Mall of America and King of Prussia, and its expansion into the global market, Kizik is poised for further multi-channel growth. The company aims to secure placements in 500 wholesale locations in the US, open six additional stores by the year's end.

About Kizik

Based in Lindon, Utah, Kizik is the industry's leading hands-free footwear brand, boasting more than 200 pending and granted patents. Powered by relentless innovation, Kizik is a catalyst that opens a big, bold, frictionless world that gives its customers freedom to go, see, do and explore—to find magic in motion. Offering stylish silhouettes for men, women, and kids, Kizik's hands-free footwear truly is for everyone. To learn more, visit kizik.com and follow @wearkizik.

