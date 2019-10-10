kJ Labs Says Flavor Bans Will Fail

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- kJ Laboratories, prominent e-cigarette manufacturer of The Jones™ pods and The Jones™ Quick fix disposables ( www.thejonespods.com ), announce our support for common-sense regulation.

While we are alarmed by the 'vaping illness' breakout, these deaths have been linked to black-market THC cartridges containing adulterants, and not e-cigarettes.

The Jones™ products DO NOT contain any of these components, nor do we manufacture any THC or CBD products. We have avoided entering the cannabis market as the supply-chain of USP grade THC and CBD additives is still being properly vetted. In our production we only use USP grade materials and ISO level Quality Management Systems.

This breakout is a perfect example of why we need common-sense regulation. We have watched in disbelief as politicians enacted senseless, opportunistic flavors bans that do not address the problem, and devastate thousands of small businesses on which this country relies.

"Destroying thousands of small businesses and sending ex-smokers back to smoking will do nothing to stop drug dealers from selling contaminated THC cartridges. A flavor ban will only lead to the creation of yet another multibillion-dollar black market that will operate with zero safety controls." Gregory Conley, President of the American Vaping Association

"As a scientist I consider it my duty to uphold the highest possible quality control and manufacturing standards. We spare no effort to ensure that from development to production no corners are cut to provide our customers with the highest quality product and experience." Zayd Turbi, CSO

kJ Labs supports consolidating the smoking age nationally. We practice stringent screening for underage prevention of our distribution and retail customer base and recommend our colleagues to follow our method.

We are ready to begin the scientific review as required for PMTA compliance, and hope to set the standard of how to properly manufacture ENDS products.

"The only silver lining to this situation is that it brings to light a very important subject regarding the quality of the smoking alternative products that are offered to the public. Nicotine based e-liquid products should be subject to high standards of safety and good manufacturing practices." Omar A. Turbi, CEO

The Jones™ was designed by former smokers looking for a better choice than traditional smoking. Because at kJ Laboratories we aren't just the makers of the Jones™, we are end-users ourselves.

- The Jones Team 2019

