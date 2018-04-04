KJT Group Appoints Four New Board Members

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KJT Group is pleased to announce the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors. KJT Group's CFO, Kimberly DeYoung, Mark Armbruster, Matt Cannuli, and Lynn Sullivan are the four new Directors, joining CEO and President Kenneth Tomaszewski, COO Michaela Gascon, and President, Global Research Lynn Clement. Each new member brings a wealth of business experience, particularly in the market research and healthcare industries.

Chairperson Kenneth Tomaszewski remarked, "KJT Group has truly evolved in the past 11 years and the need for a more comprehensive set of external perspectives from specific disciplines can only enhance our growth. Kimberly has been a terrific addition to our leadership and has really transformed our internal financial system since her arrival in 2014. The three external Directors, Mark, Matt and Lynn, are people we know and trust, and each has a unique set of skills and background that build on each other. I am very excited to see how this group works together as we strategize about our future, and the many opportunities before us."

Kimberly DeYoung joined KJT Group as CFO in September 2014. She brings 20 years of accounting and financial management experience to the company. Before KJT Group, Kimberly was the Vice President, Controller for Harris Interactive Inc., a publicly held, global market research company (HPOL). During her 15-year career with Harris Interactive she played a lead role in many acquisitions and mergers that involved a consolidation of reporting and operations both domestically and internationally before it was acquired by Nielsen Research. Kimberly graduated from St. John Fisher College with a BS in Accounting. She is currently an active Finance Committee member for Lifespan.

Mark Armbruster is an entrepreneur focused on the financial services industry. He has started, acquired, and invested in firms, primarily in the investment management industry, since 2000. Mark has considerable experience managing investment portfolios for high-net-worth families, corporations, and non-profit organizations. Mark has served on numerous non-profit and for-profit corporate boards generating new growth initiatives. Mark is a graduate of the University of Rochester and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Designation.

Matt Cannuli has been helping small, mid-size, and global Fortune 500 companies improve performance through innovative strategy development and effective execution of business plans for many years. He is currently an independent consultant at Powerline Business Advisors, a business and sales operations consultancy that helps small to medium-sized companies consistently achieve its sales and profit goals. Prior to his current position, Matt was Director of Business Development at Quintiles, and VP of Client Development at Harris Interactive. Matt earned his M.B.A. in Marketing and Entrepreneurship from the Simon School of Business Administration at the University of Rochester.

Lynn Sullivan is a financial executive with extensive experience in both for-profit and not-for profit entities. Lynn's experience includes strategic plan development and implementation, corporate restructuring, process improvement, mergers and acquisitions, grant funding, capital campaigns, marketing, privacy program development and contract negotiation. Lynn is certified by the International Association of Privacy Professionals with US, Canadian, Government and IT designations and experienced in dealing with privacy regulations and audits. Lynn is currently CEO at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery & Ascension Garden. She earned her M.B.A. in Finance, Corporate Accounting, and Entrepreneurship from the Simon School of Business Administration at the University of Rochester.

About KJT Group: KJT Group is an evidence-based research and consulting firm. Established in 2007, KJT Group employs 50 full-time staff members. KJT Group is a member of the European Pharmaceutical Marketing Association (EphMRA) and Intellus Worldwide. For more information on KJT Group, visit http://kjtgroup.com/.

