KJT Group Joins the British Healthcare Business Intelligence Association (BHBIA)

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to continue to offer best in class global research, KJT Group is pleased to announce it has joined the British Healthcare Business Intelligence Association (BHBIA).

BHBIA - Corporate Member

The BHBIA promotes best practices within the British business intelligence community, contributing to industry progress, while also ensuring the highest levels of legal and ethical compliance. BHBIA members include pharmaceutical/healthcare companies as well as agencies/consultancies, like KJT Group, that supply business intelligence to serve those companies. Examples of these services include primary market research, secondary data collection and analysis, syndicated data services, field force effectiveness services, and fieldwork recruiting.

While headquartered in the United States, KJT Group has been conducting global research since its inception and is on pace to conduct more global research than ever before. With the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) coming into effect on May 25th, KJT Group has instituted processes to ensure its work will remain compliant and cost-effective. Joining the BHBIA will provide KJT Group researchers with the appropriate guidance needed to continue to produce high-quality global research, particularly in the United Kingdom.

Lynn Clement, President, Global Research remarked, "As we continue to expand our global presence, it is critical that we are on the leading edge of legal and ethical compliance in all of the countries in which we conduct market research. The United Kingdom continues to be a key country of exploration and our BHBIA membership will allow us to continue to provide best-in-class insights to our client partners with interest in that region."

To learn more about the BHBIA, visit: https://www.bhbia.org.uk/home.aspx.

About KJT Group: KJT Group is an evidence-based research and consulting firm. Established in 2007, KJT Group employs 50 full-time staff members. KJT Group is a member of the European Pharmaceutical Marketing Association (EphMRA), the British Healthcare Business Intelligence Association (BHBIA), and Intellus Worldwide. For more information on KJT Group, visit http://kjtgroup.com/.

