KJT Group Named a Rochester Top Workplace 2018

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KJT Group, Inc. is proud to announce it is one of Rochester's Top Workplaces. This is the second time in the five-year history of this award that KJT Group has been recognized. This year, KJT Group ranked 16 out of 40 within the small business category (35-124 employees).

KJT Group celebrating being named a Rochester Top Workplace 2018. Photo by John Schlia (www.johnschlia.com)

KJT Group COO, Michaela Gascon, remarked, "We are excited to celebrate this achievement with our team. Our company culture has been a focus since the early days, and I am delighted we have been able to attain these levels of employee satisfaction and engagement with the greatest number of employees we have had in company history. It is great to see how we compare with other local companies, and perhaps even more validating to see our metrics surpass other similar market research consultancies nationally."

Top Workplaces are determined by the results of employee workplace surveys facilitated by Energage (formerly Workplace Dynamics), an employee research and consulting firm. Energage conducts regional Top Workplace surveys with 45+ media partners across the United States. In the Rochester region alone, 92 organizations and nearly 10,000 employees took the survey. 60 Rochester-area employers scored well enough to earn recognition on the Top Workplaces list, who, according to research conducted by Energage, typically attract, retain, and engage talent better than the average workplace in the region.

To view the complete list of Rochester's Top Workplaces, click here. For more information about Top Workplaces and Energage, visit www.topworkplaces.com and www.energage.com.

About KJT Group: KJT Group (www.kjtgroup.com) is an evidence-based consulting firm. Through co-creative partnerships with our life sciences clients, we capture actionable insights that enhance strategic and tactical decision-making. Founded in 2007, KJT Group employs nearly 50 full-time staff in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, and Ohio. KJT Group is a member of Intellus Worldwide and the European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association (EphMRA).

