KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

Jun 07, 2024, 18:09 ET

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space. 

  • KKR & Co Inc. (NYSE:KKR), CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASD: CRWD), and S&P MidCap 400 constituent GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) will replace Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI), Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) and Illumina Inc. (NASD:ILMN) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Illumina will replace GoDaddy in the S&P MidCap 400. Robert Half and Comerica will replace Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) and ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASD:ADTN) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Illumina announced its intention to spin-off a company later this month.

  • Texas Pacific Land Corp.(NYSE:TPL), BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.(NASD:BMRN), Warner Music Group Corp. (NASD:WMG), Nextracker Inc. (NASD:NXT), Altair Engineering Inc. (NASD:ALTR), and RB Global Inc. (NYSE:RBA) will replace Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASD:WERN), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. (NASD:IART), PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASD:PENN), Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASD:GO), Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASD:HTZ) in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively. Leggett & Platt, Hertz Global Holdings, Grocery Outlet Holding, PENN Entertainment, Integra Lifesciences and Werner Enterprises will replace Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NASD: NFBK), Xperi Inc. (NYSE:XPER), Resources Connection Inc. (NASD:RGP) and ATN International Inc. (NASD:ATNI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.

  • Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASD:KRYS), Virtu Financial Inc. (NASD:VIRT), StepStone Group Inc. (NASD:STEP), Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD), and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) will replace OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASD:OSUR), The Marcus Corp. (NYSE:MCS),TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASD:TTEC), Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED), and Cerence Inc. (NASD:CRNC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

June 24, 2024

S&P 500

Addition

KKR & Co

KKR

Financials

June 24, 2024

S&P 500

Addition

CrowdStrike Holdings

CRWD

Information Technology

June 24, 2024

S&P 500

Addition

GoDaddy

GDDY

Information Technology

June 24, 2024

S&P 500

Deletion

Robert Half

RHI

Industrials

June 24, 2024

S&P 500

Deletion

Comerica

CMA

Financials

June 24, 2024

S&P 500

Deletion

Illumina

ILMN

Health Care

June 24, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Texas Pacific Land

TPL

Energy

June 24, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BMRN

Health Care

June 24, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Warner Music Group

WMG

Communication Services

June 24, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Nextracker

NXT

Industrials

June 24, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Altair Engineering

ALTR

Information Technology

June 24, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

RB Global

RBA

Industrials

June 24, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Illumina

ILMN

Health Care

June 24, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Werner Enterprises

WERN

Industrials

June 24, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Integra Lifesciences

IART

Health Care

June 24, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

PENN Entertainment

PENN

Consumer Discretionary

June 24, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Grocery Outlet Holding

GO

Consumer Staples

June 24, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Leggett & Platt

LEG

Consumer Discretionary

June 24, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Hertz Global Holdings

HTZ

Industrials

June 24, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

GoDaddy

GDDY

Information Technology

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Comerica

CMA

Financials

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Leggett & Platt

LEG

Consumer Discretionary

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Hertz Global Holdings

HTZ

Industrials

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Grocery Outlet Holding

GO

Consumer Staples

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

PENN Entertainment

PENN

Consumer Discretionary

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Integra Lifesciences

IART

Health Care

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Werner Enterprises

WERN

Industrials

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Krystal Biotech

KRYS

Health Care

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Virtu Financial

VIRT

Financials

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

StepStone Group

STEP

Financials

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Cactus

WHD

Energy

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Tidewater

TDW

Energy

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Robert Half

RHI

Industrials

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

ADTRAN Holdings

ADTN

Information Technology

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Methode Electronics

MEI

Information Technology

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Chatham Lodging Trust

CLDT

Real Estate

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Northfield Bancorp

NFBK

Financials

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Xperi

XPER

Information Technology

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Resources Connection

RGP

Industrials

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

ATN International

ATNI

Communication Services

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

OraSure Technologies

OSUR

Health Care

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Marcus

MCS

Communication Services

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

TTEC Holdings

TTEC

Industrials

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Medifast

MED

Consumer Staples

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Cerence

CRNC

Information Technology

June 24, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Anywhere Real Estate

HOUS

Real Estate

