KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600
Jun 07, 2024, 18:09 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
- KKR & Co Inc. (NYSE:KKR), CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASD: CRWD), and S&P MidCap 400 constituent GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) will replace Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI), Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) and Illumina Inc. (NASD:ILMN) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Illumina will replace GoDaddy in the S&P MidCap 400. Robert Half and Comerica will replace Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) and ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASD:ADTN) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Illumina announced its intention to spin-off a company later this month.
- Texas Pacific Land Corp.(NYSE:TPL), BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.(NASD:BMRN), Warner Music Group Corp. (NASD:WMG), Nextracker Inc. (NASD:NXT), Altair Engineering Inc. (NASD:ALTR), and RB Global Inc. (NYSE:RBA) will replace Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASD:WERN), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. (NASD:IART), PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASD:PENN), Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASD:GO), Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASD:HTZ) in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively. Leggett & Platt, Hertz Global Holdings, Grocery Outlet Holding, PENN Entertainment, Integra Lifesciences and Werner Enterprises will replace Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NASD: NFBK), Xperi Inc. (NYSE:XPER), Resources Connection Inc. (NASD:RGP) and ATN International Inc. (NASD:ATNI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.
- Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASD:KRYS), Virtu Financial Inc. (NASD:VIRT), StepStone Group Inc. (NASD:STEP), Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD), and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) will replace OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASD:OSUR), The Marcus Corp. (NYSE:MCS),TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASD:TTEC), Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED), and Cerence Inc. (NASD:CRNC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
|
Effective Date
|
Index Name
|
Action
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS Sector
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
KKR & Co
|
KKR
|
Financials
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
CrowdStrike Holdings
|
CRWD
|
Information Technology
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
GoDaddy
|
GDDY
|
Information Technology
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Robert Half
|
RHI
|
Industrials
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Comerica
|
CMA
|
Financials
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Illumina
|
ILMN
|
Health Care
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Texas Pacific Land
|
TPL
|
Energy
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
BioMarin Pharmaceutical
|
BMRN
|
Health Care
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Warner Music Group
|
WMG
|
Communication Services
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Nextracker
|
NXT
|
Industrials
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Altair Engineering
|
ALTR
|
Information Technology
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
RB Global
|
RBA
|
Industrials
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Illumina
|
ILMN
|
Health Care
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Werner Enterprises
|
WERN
|
Industrials
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Integra Lifesciences
|
IART
|
Health Care
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
PENN Entertainment
|
PENN
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Grocery Outlet Holding
|
GO
|
Consumer Staples
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Leggett & Platt
|
LEG
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Hertz Global Holdings
|
HTZ
|
Industrials
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
GoDaddy
|
GDDY
|
Information Technology
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Comerica
|
CMA
|
Financials
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Leggett & Platt
|
LEG
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Hertz Global Holdings
|
HTZ
|
Industrials
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Grocery Outlet Holding
|
GO
|
Consumer Staples
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
PENN Entertainment
|
PENN
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Integra Lifesciences
|
IART
|
Health Care
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Werner Enterprises
|
WERN
|
Industrials
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Krystal Biotech
|
KRYS
|
Health Care
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Virtu Financial
|
VIRT
|
Financials
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
StepStone Group
|
STEP
|
Financials
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Cactus
|
WHD
|
Energy
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Tidewater
|
TDW
|
Energy
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Robert Half
|
RHI
|
Industrials
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
ADTRAN Holdings
|
ADTN
|
Information Technology
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Methode Electronics
|
MEI
|
Information Technology
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Chatham Lodging Trust
|
CLDT
|
Real Estate
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Northfield Bancorp
|
NFBK
|
Financials
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Xperi
|
XPER
|
Information Technology
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Resources Connection
|
RGP
|
Industrials
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
ATN International
|
ATNI
|
Communication Services
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
OraSure Technologies
|
OSUR
|
Health Care
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Marcus
|
MCS
|
Communication Services
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
TTEC Holdings
|
TTEC
|
Industrials
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Medifast
|
MED
|
Consumer Staples
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Cerence
|
CRNC
|
Information Technology
|
June 24, 2024
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Anywhere Real Estate
|
HOUS
|
Real Estate
