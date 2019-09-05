KKR Joins Artivest Platform to Expand Advisor Access to Private Alternative Investment Solutions

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KKR, a leading global investment firm, has joined the Artivest Open Network, a leading digital alternative investment platform for private alternatives, as a gateway for providing financial advisors and qualified high-net-worth investors access to a selection of the Firm's private alternative solutions.

KKR is the latest world-class asset manager to expand advisor access to its private alternative investment programs through the Artivest Open Network, joining a lineup of other recent additions including EJF Capital and LaSalle Investment Management.

"KKR is a best-in-class alternative investment manager with a commitment to creating value for portfolio companies, and investors, in a variety of market conditions," said Matt Osborne, Chief Investment Officer of Artivest. "We are pleased to enable advisors and their clients access to KKR at a time when demand for alternative investment solutions continues to increase."

Since 2011, Artivest has been helping financial advisors and high-net-worth investors across the Americas, Europe, and Asia build better portfolios by transforming how they identify, access, and invest in institutional private alternative strategies. As the leading independent digital platform for hedge funds, private equity, and real assets, the Artivest Open Network delivers simplicity through intuitive technology, accessibility through disciplined product structuring, and efficiency through data-driven distribution. Run by accomplished fintech and investment industry executives in New York and California, Artivest is proudly independent and privately held by its employees and outside investors. For more information, please visit us on artivest.co, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

