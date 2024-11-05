KKR Stone Surfaces LLC Launches Durable, Eco-Friendly Solid Surface Solutions in North America

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KKR Stone Surfaces LLC, the North American branch of Kingkonree International, introduces its customizable, sustainable solid surface products to the U.S. and Canadian markets. Trusted by the healthcare, hospitality, and commercial sectors, KKR combines over 20 years of expertise with a commitment to quality and environmental responsibility.

About KKR Stone Surfaces

Founded by Chuanbin Lee, Kingkonree (KKR) began in 2000 with a focus on high-quality and environmentally responsible solid surfaces. Operating a 15,000-square-meter facility with a skilled team of over 160, KKR exports to more than 80 countries and has delivered over 1,000 successful projects worldwide. "We aim to build lasting surfaces and relationships," says Lee. "Our approach has always been to use top-quality materials and stay committed to excellence, so our clients get products that perform and endure."

The KKR Solid Surface Difference

KKR's solid surfaces are smooth, non-porous, and highly resistant to stains, bacteria, and moisture—qualities that make them ideal for hygiene-sensitive and high-traffic areas. The product range includes:

Solid Surface Sheets – Available in a wide array of textures and colors, including marble patterns, solid hues, and translucent options.

– Available in a wide array of textures and colors, including marble patterns, solid hues, and translucent options. Sanitary Wares – Durable basins, bathtubs, and shower panels designed for long-lasting use in demanding environments.

– Durable basins, bathtubs, and shower panels designed for long-lasting use in demanding environments. Custom Fabrication – Tailored solutions for countertops, reception desks, and tables to meet the specific needs of residential and commercial projects.

Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

KKR adheres to high safety and environmental standards, with certifications such as CE, CUPC, CSA, and California Prop 65. Its eco-certified production line, equipped with advanced dust-removal technology, ensures product quality while minimizing environmental impact. This setup guarantees a safe workspace for employees and reduces the ecological footprint.

In addition, KKR offers a 10-year warranty on all solid surface products, standing by the quality and longevity of its work. "We don't chase quick gains," Lee notes. "Our focus is on delivering products built to last, supporting the best outcomes for our clients and our company in the long run."

Customization, Confidentiality, and Client Focus

KKR's customization options span color and texture selection to specialized dimensions, allowing the company to meet a wide range of project needs. Clients, including architects, designers, and contractors, often provide unique designs or specifications, which KKR respects through stringent confidentiality policies to protect client privacy.

Clients can also expect a collaborative approach: KKR's design and engineering teams offer insights to optimize product functionality, whether for a custom wash basin, a uniquely designed reception desk, or specialty furniture. "Our goal is to empower clients with solutions that reflect their vision, while giving them peace of mind that their designs are secure," says Lee.

A Message from Founder Chuanbin Lee

Chairman Lee reflects, "KKR has always been driven by a commitment to quality, partnership, and innovation. By focusing on long-term relationships and continuous improvement, we help our clients succeed in their markets, while upholding values that matter to us: environmental responsibility, respect for client confidentiality, and product integrity."

Looking Ahead: The KKR Mission in North America

As KKR Stone Surfaces LLC expands in North America, the company aims to provide a trusted option for professionals in architecture, interior design, and construction who value high-quality, eco-friendly materials. From standard products to customized installations, KKR offers durable, sustainable solutions. For more details, visit www.kkrstone.com .

