KLA Academy - A Global Leader in Learning by Design

MIAMI, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Academy, a one-of-a-kind private infant through fifth grade Reggio Emilia inspired preschool and elementary school is relocating to a brand-new facility in Fall 2021. This innovative school building will be unlike any other in the region -- a place where learning is not limited to the classrooms and whose learning studios and wonder labs are designed to match the different stages of youth development.

"The essential challenge for us was to use design to create a humanity-centered learning environment where the invisible connections of a community are visible, and where children feel a deeper sense of love and belonging," said Studio 180 Designer Trung Le. "These irreducible needs, once fulfilled, can unleash their natural hunger to wonder about the world and begin to develop a confident voice in making it better. The newly designed KLA Academy building is our response."

KLA Academy's new building is centrally located between Brickell and Coral Gables and the school will offer transportation to and from Key Biscayne and other popular neighborhoods. The school's innovative and open spaces include: a rooftop sports plaza with a basketball court and a soccer field; indoor gymnasiums; a theater; laboratories; art, music and movement ateliers (studios) and much more.

KLA Academy offers continuity to the renowned early childhood education KLA Schools has been offering to families in Miami and across the nation for more than 10 years. The school's curriculum is based on extensive research and understanding of the role children play in their development and growth. With a state-of-the-art learning facility, a proven teaching approach, and a comprehensive understanding of child development, students have the benefit of KLA's experience in learning by design. This concept, which focuses on shifting the lens from the teacher to the learner, is gaining steam nationally and around the world. KLA was an early adopter of the learning by design concept and is now a global leader in the movement.

"We are very excited to continue to bring innovative and quality education to the children of the Miami community," said Candy Ortega, KLA Academy Founder and Principal. "Our purpose is to reimagine the structure of a school for a rapidly changing world, where children find and use their own power to develop into thoughtful, caring, and curious young people."

KLA Academy's philosophy follows the Reggio Emilia Approach, which begins with each child's unique learning journey. The school's community prepares children with the knowledge they need to succeed, and supports their growth as kind, empathetic, resilient citizens of the world. At KLA Academy, children explore new questions, become more creative, and experience learning in a supportive web of relationships.

KLA Academy invites families to experience education designed for the developing child. Registration is open for school year 2021-2022. To schedule a tour and to learn more please visit: www.klaacademy.org

ABOUT KLA ACADEMY

KLA Academy is a private infant through fifth grade Reggio Emilia inspired preschool and elementary school. The mission of KLA Academy is to support children in discovering the unique gifts and talents that they possess, giving them an opportunity to develop into compassionate, curious and conscientious adults. Designed to tap into each child's curiosity, KLA Academy prepares children academically, socially and emotionally for the challenges of the present and future instead of focusing on the familiar problems of the past. KLA Academy is part of KLA Schools, who has operated educational programs since 2008. Currently there are 26 KLA locations operating around the U.S. and several more schools in the pipeline for development in the near future. KLA Academy in Miami will be the first of its kind, and a flagship school for KLA Schools. For more information about KLA Academy, visit www.klaacademy.org. For more information about KLA Schools visit, www.klaschools.com.

